Golf Fans Pour in Wishes As YouTube Sensation Announces Bold New Tour

More than 4.3 billion views on golf videos on YouTube. Shocking, right? But wait till we tell you the period in which that many views poured in.

According to Gabby Herzig of The Athletic, back in July 2024, YouTube recorded those views in just 90 days. So now you know the kind of growing popularity it holds. So, it’s understandable why Golf creators Grant Horvat and the Bryan Bros (George and Wesley Bryan) decided to bring their own golf tour to the market to cater to the YouTube golf community—and fans are going crazy about it.

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On March 25, Horvat and the Bryans announced the launch of Your Golf Tour (YGT), which is a multi-year project that’ll bring more attention to the world of digital golf. Who knows, it might be on a par with the TMRW Golf League.

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The announcement comes just a year after Horvat won the Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass. It had 16 amateurs and content creators competing for the $100,000 winner-take-all purse. And YGT is expected to follow a similar roster format.

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These 16 players will compete across four events that will lead to an individual stroke-play championship in the finale. And the season finale will be held at the Wynn Resort, Las Vegas, for a whopping $1 million purse.

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But what’s the need for another golf tour when we already have the Creator Classic series?

“Competitive golf is where we started. YouTube golf is where we’ve evolved. We believe there’s a place for both. It’s built by the Creators for the audience that has grown with us. For years, we imagined building a tour, but it felt out of reach. We’re grateful for how much innovation has happened in golf recently. We’ve experienced all that this space has to offer, and now it’s time for the next chapter,” the announcement read.



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That’s where their vision shines through. They intended to create a structure that could test the players’ performance under real pressure with significant stakes. And it’ll happen while staying true to the format of YouTube golf that we’re already familiar with.

Even though the team has yet to release the complete details of the competition, top-rated YouTubers like James Nicholas and Mac Boucher showed their excitement and expressed their desire to participate in YGT. Even Kyle Allen offered to be the first alternate.

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And as Horvat and the Bryan brothers invited the world to their new tour, the netizens went into a frenzy in the comments section.

Fans and creators go crazy over Your Golf Tour

As a new tour, many would expect things to go sideways for YGT. But in reality, it was a completely different story. The fanbase stood in complete support of the program.

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One fan even claimed, “I’ll find my game for this, I promise😂.”

To further support the move, another fan wrote, “Creators do not need leagues to put together a great product that’s competitive, and fans will enjoy. This is the answer. Congrats, fellas.”

Short Game King further amplified this notion and wrote, “This is such a great idea and so good for YouTube golf 📈.”

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And we already have a success story in Bryson DeChambeau that proves that if golf content is done right, the viewership will follow. He currently boasts close to 2.7 million subscribers on his golf channel and has uploaded 260 videos. And if statistics from just a year ago are to be believed, the 32-year-old was gaining 252 million views (a 4% increase) per month.

Now, that came at a time when most in the same ecosystem were struggling to retain their audience. In fact, pro golf itself was in a state of decline, with PGA Tour events recording an average 20% slump in TV viewership.

Moving on, there were a few users who wanted the roster to remain open for everyone who wanted a chance to swing at Wynn Resort, unlike the Creator Classic, which was limited to ten top-rated YouTube golfers.

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One rising creator wrote, “This is so good for the space, and I’m proud of you boys. I hope we can all be competing together someday instead of creating things that fracture creator golf.”

Another user commented, “Please don’t make it a closed shop and allow smaller creators to qualify 🙏.”

Meanwhile, a few fans even wished for a larger roster, as a comment read, “This is dope, just wish it was more than 16 golfers 💯💯.”

But that comes with certain setbacks. YouTube golf usually runs on viewership money. The more people watch, the more views the creators get. And with that, they can add a better and more exciting structure to their program. It’s still an inaugural tour that’s under development. But in the near future, with enough funding, we can expect a bigger roster for YGT.

While things are yet to proceed to a final deal, the offer shows how strong YGT’s stance could be. But what’s your opinion on the new digital golf tour?