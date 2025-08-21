Golf Fans Rally Against PGA Tour Over Last-Minute Rule Change at TOUR Championship: ‘A Joke’

In golf, “preferred lies” – aka “lift, clean, and place” – is a temporary rule letting players boost their ball’s position in the fairway, penalty-free. By doing so, it shifts the traditional competitive dynamics, tweaking the usual challenges of playing balls as they lie. Why are we talking about it? Well, because this rule is making a comeback on the PGA Tour. More specifically, for the TOUR Championship.

According to the PGA Tour update, the first round of the 2025 TOUR Championship is set to host not only an elite field but also allow preferred lies. The announcement says, “Preferred lies will be in effect during round one of the TOUR Championship.” The reason? Well, you can blame the weather.

AccuWeather says there’s a 55% chance of rain and 33% chance of thunderstorms with a high of 88°F and a heat index hitting 94°F. Because of this soggy forecast, the PGA Tour’s probably bringing in preferred lies. In fact, storms could pop up as early as 3 pm but are more likely after 5 pm, with heavy downpours and gusty winds.

On the other hand, preferred lies do happen on the PGA Tour, but this is considered an exception rather than the norm. And perhaps that’s why they raise the fans’ hackles so much. At the 2025 Truist Championship, they brought it in ahead of round 2 due to a wet forecast. Then, just a month later at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, they announced the same ruling mid-tournament, this time during the opening round.

Essentially, this isn’t the first time the American circuit has barreled one of its events with this particular ruling, but the suddenness of this recent announcement has certainly upset some golf fans.

PGA Tour fans declare the TOUR Championship a resounding “joke”

Golf fans aren’t loving the PGA Tour’s preferred lies ruling. One fan slammed it, declaring, “What a joke.” Another fan took it a step further, commenting, “I don’t think the PGA Tour should ever have preferred lies.” They’re clearly not buying the rule tweak. But the Tour’s brought in this ruling before, fearing inclement weather.

Despite “picture-perfect” sunny weather on Thursday at Torrey Pines in 2021, the Tour instituted preferred lies. Why? Because Friday’s forecast was calling for heavy rain. So even with gorgeous San Diego skies, players got lift, clean, and place rules – making life a little easier for the pros and harder for the fans.

“Why of course they will,” said one fan, while another commented, ‘Sham of a tour, play the real game! Cheers, Henry.” The Tour’s been using preferred lies a lot this season. At the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach, cold, wet, and windy conditions in round 1 led to the Tour offering preferred lies. Golf fans were upset, calling it a “loser move.”

A fan slammed it, calling the Tour an “Unserious organization.” And at the 2025 Zurich Classic, things got sarcastic when the Tour brought in preferred lies despite pristine weather. One user joked, “‘Preferred lies’ are in effect with our mainstream media every day! 😄” – a dig at the Tour and maybe broader institutions too.

And even more interesting fact? The PGA Tour used to stick hard to tradition, not tweaking course conditions for weather. But in 2023, things got wild at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Gusting winds and rain hit, forcing play to be suspended early on Saturday. They ended up finishing on Monday, the first time since 2019. So, yes, these sudden rule changes are certainly going to affect the fans’ perspective of the Tour.