Golf Fans Rally Behind Pádraig Harrington as He Makes History With U.S. Senior Open Win

Age slows most golfers, but Pádraig Harrington’s appetite for history remains sharp. On Monday, July 6, the veteran won the U.S. Senior Open with a final-round 66 and became the second golfer in history to claim three U.S. Senior Open titles, joining the late Miller Barber (1982, 1984, 1985). The USGA announced the achievement on X, but Harrington wasn’t even aware of the record until someone pointed it out during the post-round press conference.

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“I didn’t realize, so is myself and Miller the most that’s — Fantastic. I wasn’t sure if it was the score I tied, the low score. But no, I like creating records, and to be part of that is a big deal. It just goes to show how hard it is.”

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The Irish professional acknowledged that, as a 54-year-old, he has a small window to win such tournaments. He felt he had an edge over younger golfers, but they are catching up really fast. Further, Harrington’s seniors have told him that things would go downhill after 56 or 57.

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Harrington was all pumped up today, and it reflected in his performance at Scioto Country Club. After rounds of 69-67-66, he was one shot short of the leader, Stewart Cink, entering the final round.

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The 54-year-old started his final round with back-to-back birdies on the first two holes. Meanwhile, Stewart Cink made bogeys on the second and the third. This allowed Harrington to seize control of the championship within the opening stretch. He followed it with a bogey on the 5th and then birdies on the 6th, 8th, and 11th. With that, he secured a four-shot margin over Cink.

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Harrington matched his moving-day score of 66 and won, achieving another historical feat: the first to defend the U.S. Senior Open title in about 20 years. With this win, he has also become the fourth player to win back-to-back titles, joining Barber, Gary Player, and Aleen Doyle.

This win adds to his tally of global victories. His main tour resume includes three major victories: the 2007 and 2008 Open Championships and the 2008 PGA Championship. Besides that, he also won six PGA Tour titles and 15 DP World Tour events. This U.S. Senior Open win will add to his 11 titles won on the PGA Tour Champions.

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When the USGA posted this news, golf fans wasted no time giving the professional golfer his flowers.

Fans celebrate Pádraig Harrington’s relentless drive and lasting legacy

One fan wrote, “Golf talks too much about natural talent. Pádraig built a Hall of Fame career on relentless improvement.” The sentiment aligns with the Irish professional’s career arc. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2024. Throughout his career, he built an impressive resume that includes three majors. Across this journey, he has had constant swing changes and has been focused on fitness. This has earned him a reputation as one of the sport’s biggest students, who isn’t dependent only on natural talent but has worked hard to learn and improve.

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Another fan marveled at Harrington’s longevity. “Wow, what an achievement, congratulations to an unbelievable champion…of both normal….did i say normal majors to senior majors, what drive this guy has!!” the X user wrote. The 54-year-old first captured three majors while playing the PGA Tour, and he now has three U.S. Senior Opens on the senior circuit.

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Some kept their praise brief but heartfelt. “Brilliant Harri 🇮🇪,” one user wrote, while another said, “The legend strikes again.” Both of these comments reflect the sentiments shared by many other fans who commented on the post. Harrington is regarded as one of Ireland’s greatest golfers. His latest triumph only adds another chapter to his long legacy.

Monday Q Info’s Ryan French also chimed in with his views. “I’d argue that Padraig has one of the more underrated careers in golf that isn’t appreciated nearly enough. 3 Majors, 6 PGA Tour wins, 15 Euro, Japan Tour win over Tiger, Asian Tour, now 4 Champion Tour Majors. Hell, he had a T18 in PGA this year. Just so good for so long,” he wrote.

The flood of fan reactions reflected just how much Padraig Harrington’s latest triumph resonated beyond the record books. Many viewed it as another reminder of a career built on longevity, persistence, and constant improvement.