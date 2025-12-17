Golf Fans’ Reaction to Malbon’s Bold Fred Couples Decision Is Hardly Surprising

In the 1980s, when golf felt very stiff with players like Nick Faldo and Greg Norman dominating through aggressive athleticism, Fred Couples brought a completely different energy. Couples walked the fairways casually and played effortlessly, even without a glove. Now, 33 years after his Masters victory, he brings that carefree vibe to a new home.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

NUCLRGOLF posted a black-and-white video on X, showing a silhouette swinging a club. We couldn’t see his face, but a true golf fan doesn’t need to search the encyclopedia to recognize that tempo. It was the signature swing of the 66-year-old legend Fred Couples.

The caption read: “JUST IN — Malbon Golf is teasing an apparel/endorsement deal with 66-year-old Fred Couples.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Couples has always been a fashion changer. In the early 1990s, when everyone wore stiff and uncomfortable polyester, Fred changed the game with Ashworth. Back then, Couples pioneered the soft cotton polos and the “Golfman” logo a status symbol. That’s why, when Ashworth returned to the U.S. market in 2022, they immediately called Couples to lead the charge again. Eddie Fadel, Ashworth’s president, called him “one of the most popular” golfers ever, and even Couples expressed his excitement about wearing the logo again.

And Couples’ influence extends far beyond just shirts and pants. At the 2010 Masters, he changed footwear forever by wearing spikeless Ecco Street shoes while contending for the lead. They looked like casual sneakers, and he even played without socks. Most recently, he signed another extension with Bridgestone Golf in 2024. Now, he might bring that Midas touch to Malbon.

ADVERTISEMENT

But before that, let’s see what the fans are saying…

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Fan reactions over Malbon x Couples crossover

Malbon is a brand that is often criticized for being too trendy and lacking the historical weight of giants like FootJoy. So they needed genuine credibility. And for one optimistic fan, they will surely get that from someone like Fred Couples, as he said, “Boomer boom! Couples always had style. Malbon’s onto something.”

Couples made Ashworth iconic, and Malbon seemingly wants that same magic for their brand from Fred as well. And another excited fan repeated the same feeling: “This can’t fail. Smooth style combined with smooth rhythm.”

Jason Day’s wardrobe choices since joining Malbon in 2024 have ranged from baggy cargo pants to controversial vests. And at a point, even Augusta officials famously asked Day to remove a “busy” vest during the 2024 Masters tournament. From that fear, one fan said, “Please LORD don’t dress him up like they do Jason… PLEASE!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, one sarcastic fan said,”Be great to see Freddy in his pyjamas shoot a couple of 76’s at Augusta.”

Some fans believe the brand actually designs better gear for the other side of the game, as Malbon arguably found more consistent stylistic success with LPGA stars like Charley Hull and Minjee Lee. So one fan noted that the history of the brand, and said, “Only two people can wear Malbon, that’s Charley Hull and Minjee Lee.”

And Malbon, that’s basically the target, younger pros like Charley Hull want broader appeal by signing a veteran icon like Couples, whose past endorsements with Ashworth and Ecco underscore his enduring marketability in golf fashion. Now, we have to wait to see if the King of Cool can spark one more revolution with Malbon or not.