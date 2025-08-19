Golf Fans Riot as American Amateur Star Is Left Out of Walker Cup Squad: “Ridiculous”

Sometimes golf can feel unfair. In a sport where performance usually speaks for itself, it doesn’t always guarantee recognition. So, when fans saw that the name of the youngest player ever to make the cut on the Korn Ferry Tour — at just 15 years and 5 months in Lakewood Ranch — was missing from the Walker Cup squad, shock was their first reaction.

What makes Miles Russell’s omission even more shocking is his dominance on the AJGA circuit this season. Ranked number one in the AJGA Rankings, Russell has already captured two major titles: the AJGA Simplify Boys Championship at Carlton Woods and the 2025 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley.

His victory at Sage Valley was a masterclass in determination. Trailing by four shots heading into the final round, Russell refused to back down. With rounds of 69-70-70-70, he finished 9-under, erasing the deficit and clinching a two-shot victory over Jackson Byrd. It was his third win of the season, further cementing his status as one of the most formidable amateurs in the game.

Consistency has been his hallmark. Across four events this season, Russell has never finished outside the top 10, including a T5 at the 77th U.S. Junior Amateur Championship and 7th at the Team TaylorMade Invitational. For a player performing at such a high level, being left off the Walker Cup team feels like a bewildering oversight.

Miles Russell is just 16, but he already looks like he belongs on golf’s biggest stages. At the 2025 U.S. Amateur at Olympic Club, he reminded fans why he’s considered a rising star. In the Round of 64, Russell faced a tricky bunker shot and, instead of playing it safe, he holed it out. The momentum carried him to a 4&2 win over Travis Woolf, pushing him into the Round of 32. His play has only fueled the conversation about what might have been. The Walker Cup roster is already set with all ten American spots locked, and Russell isn’t on the list. For many, it feels like a missed chance to showcase one of the brightest young amateurs in the game.

Hagestad, quite a bit older than most of the team and already a four-time Walker Cup participant, finished tied for 36th in his latest event but still took home the Silver Cup as the lowest-scoring amateur. He has a solid track record, with wins like the 2016 Metropolitan Amateur and appearances in the U.S. Open in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2022. But Hagestad himself has admitted, “I love golf and I love competitive golf, but I don’t want my entire life to revolve around that,” which makes fans wonder if his focus matches the energy of younger, up-and-coming stars.

With Russell tearing it up all season, many are left scratching their heads over why the selection committee chose Hagestad instead. It just doesn’t add up. And fans are shaking their heads at Stewart Hagestad making the Walker Cup squad while Miles Russell gets left out.

Golf fans question choosing Hagestad over rising stars

Fans were particularly furious that Stewart Hagestad once again secured a Walker Cup spot. One fan vented, “Stew on this team is HIDEOUS. Too many young guns out there to blow a spot on a Mid-Am who’s already had the pleasure of playing in this event a zillion times.” It’s a sentiment many shared. Hagestad has already represented Team USA in four Walker Cups, performing consistently well, but critics argue he’s had enough opportunities.

Another fan put it bluntly, “Stewart over a guy like Miles Russell is crazy. Miles is a rising star and has the talent to play, but nope let’s have a middle-aged 30-year-old play cause he brings so many eyeballs to the game.” While Hagestad’s experience and popularity make him a safe choice, some believe the selection was more about strategy and visibility than merit, leaving rising stars like Russell on the sidelines.

Moving on, another fan writes, “No Miles Russell is patently ridiculous.” Russell is one of the youngest players to win the Junior PGA Championship in 2023 at just 14. And with the aforementioned resume he holds, he is sure an asset on any roster.

One fan commented, “No reason for Hagestad to be on this team. If you had to choose a Mid Am, Evan Beck is more deserving. Better yet, have Miles Russell or a couple others instead of either of them.” Evan Beck won the 2024 U.S. Mid-Amateur, where he triumphed 9 and 8 over Bobby Massa. His other wins include events such as the George C. Thomas and Coleman Invitationals. Further, Beck has qualified for both the 2025 Masters and the U.S. Open thanks to his U.S. Mid-Amateur win.

Fans couldn’t help but notice the age gap on Team USA. “Hagestad still running around with the college kids.” Stewart Hagestad is 34, while most of his teammates are barely out of their teens. Ethan Fang is 20, Mason Howell is 18, and Michael La Sasso is 21.

Miles Russell may have been left off the Walker Cup team, but his talent and results this season make it clear he won’t stay off the big stage for long.