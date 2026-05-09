Golf Fans Say the Same Thing After Jordan Spieth’s Hand Gesture Toward Caddie at $20M PGA Tour Event

Thirteen years is long enough to communicate without words. Jordan Spieth and caddie Michael Greller have been doing exactly that since 2013, and on Saturday at the $20 million Truist Championship, one moment captured it all.

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Jordan Spieth was in the third round at Quail Hollow Club alongside Xander Schauffele on moving day. On the par-5 15th, Spieth faced a 66-foot eagle putt with a sweeping right-to-left break and rolled it in perfectly. Spieth barely waited to see the ball drop before turning toward longtime caddie Michael Greller and doing his classic ‘go get it for me’ gesture.

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“Gorilla, can you go get that one for me?” said a commentator in the background as Spieth’s hands moved.

The moment also reminded fans of Spieth’s famous win at the 2017 Open Championship. During the final round, Spieth lost a three-shot lead after a wild tee shot on the 13th hole. But he recovered with a brilliant stretch over the next four holes and won the Claret Jug. When he made an eagle on the 15th hole that day, he turned to Greller and used the same line.

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Greller grew up in Michigan and played NAIA golf for Northwestern College in Iowa. He moved to the Pacific Northwest to be near his sister. When the U.S. Public Links came to Gold Mountain G.C. near his Gig Harbor home in 2006, he approached Matt Savage of Florida State as he was carrying his own bag.

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At the Truist Championship, leading into Saturday, with 18 holes remaining, Spieth sits at 25th, but much of the attention around him this week has been about next week’s PGA Championship. He will try for the 10th time to complete the career Grand Slam, with the Wanamaker Trophy still missing from his collection.

The instance garnered a lot of attention on social media, and fans could not help but share their thoughts.

Fans are loving Jordan Spieth’s hand gesture

“Now that’s the Jordan I’ve missed,” one fan wrote.

The reaction reflects how fans still see flashes of the old Spieth, even though he has not won since April 2022. He has shown good form at times in 2026 but has struggled to put together four strong rounds. At the Cadillac Championship two weeks ago, he opened with a seven-under 65 but faded over the weekend to finish tied for 18th.

Another fan wrote, “J is looking solid today. Sharpening up his game for the PGA.”

Spieth has spoken openly about his familiarity with Quail Hollow, saying he can name the hole locations and know exactly where to miss on every green at the course. That comfort level has never fully translated into results at the Truist Championship, though he is yet to record a top-25 finish across five appearances at Quail Hollow.

One fan pointed, “Spieth’s gaining over two strokes on the greens this week and taking full advantage of moving day with this eagle putt.”

At the 2026 Masters last month, Spieth admitted his putting was the issue, saying he hit it better tee-to-green than the year he won in 2015, yet still could not convert. His Strokes Gained Putting average this season sat at 0.217 heading into the Truist, ranking him 56th on Tour.

One final fan summed the day up: “Moments like this are why the PGA Tour never disappoints.”

“Amazing,” wrote another.

Do you think we will continue to see the classic Spieth again this Sunday or maybe next?