Golf Fans Say the Same Thing as Patrick Reed Enters Ryder Cup Conversation With $4M Victory

Apart from the major events in golf, there’s one event that players look forward to — The Ryder Cup. It is golf’s ultimate team showdown and is a grand biennial battle between Europe and the USA, vying for bragging rights. It is one of golf’s most passionate spectacles, with players channeling a perfect blend of rivalry, camaraderie, and sheer theatrical flair. No player would want to miss out on a chance to play in the respective teams, but ultimately, everything depends on their performances and whether they are likable enough to be picked by the captain. And for Patrick Reed, it means more than just a tournament—“Anytime I get to represent our country, it means a lot to me. For me personally, I’m always thinking about trying to make every team.”

Patrick Reed is best known for his win at the 2018 Masters, when he narrowly edged out Rickie Fowler. With over 9 wins on the PGA Tour, Reed was trending in the right direction, but he decided to make the move to LIV Golf in 2022. And it was only on Sunday that Reed was able to get out of his three-year slump and claim his first title on LIV. Reed emerged victorious in Dallas among the likes of players like Paul Casey and Louis Oosthuizen, despite carding a disappointing 3-over round on the final day. It was his brilliant rounds of 5-under and 4-under on the first two days that helped him stay afloat.

Now, with this win, Reed is hoping to be picked by Keegan Bradley, who is Team USA’s captain for the Ryder Cup. Being hosted at Bethpage Black in September, the Ryder Cup requires players to have a certain number of points to qualify for the team event. The points are awarded based on performance on the PGA Tour, including higher points for majors and signature events.

But Reed’s move to LIV only gives him a chance to play in the majors and automatically reduces his ability to earn enough points to qualify. While he did have a stellar tied 3rd finish at the 2025 Masters, he is now entirely dependent on the captain’s pick and is hoping his win in Dallas last week does him some good. “Obviously, being a part of LIV where we don’t get points, it’s an uphill battle, but really, for me, it’s focused on playing some great golf and having a chance,” Reed confessed before his win in Dallas.

Some demand that he deserves to be on the Ryder Cup team, “Patrick Reed is a #LIVGolf Champion—right in his home state of Texas. There’s zero debate left: Reed belongs on the Ryder Cup Team. He now becomes the 23rd different individual winner since LIV Golf’s inception. But there are several fans who feel otherwise.

Fans react to Patrick Reed’s Ryder Cup chances

One fan bluntly stated that Patrick Reed’s recent form doesn’t justify a Ryder Cup spot. “lol. One win since he joined LIV- has done nothing else in 5 yrs. He’s not needed,” hinting at Patrick Reed’s performances in the last few years. He has had three wins after his 2019 Masters win, the last being the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open. But since his move to LIV, he didn’t have a win on LIV until last week.

“We absolute do NOT need him. He wins today against weak competition and it’s his first LIV win. That does not make a Ryder cup. As usual – you are delusional,” another fan said. The jab was loud and clear. Reed coasted to his first LIV victory with a 3-over final round, facing very little competition but eventually pocketing $4 million for his efforts. So why does that deserve a Ryder Cup spot? Another fan chimed in just as sharply—“Absolutely NOT. PReed needs to stay on LIV and does not deserve a spot on the team. He won for the first time in 3 years against NO ONE.”

“Zero debate, and zero chance,” a fan stated as he felt that there was no need to even bring up the discussion of whether he should be on the team or not. His one win on LIV Golf does not earn him the right to be on the team compared to players who have been grinding it on the PGA Tour and trying to accumulate as many points as possible. Another fan implied that they prefer Aldrich Potgieter, instead of Reed —“Potgieter > Reed.” Potgieter won the 2025 Rocket Classic on Sunday and is now the youngest player on the tour with his incredible distance and amazing skills.

