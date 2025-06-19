Golf Fans Say the Same Thing as Scottie Scheffler Loses Patience Over Question About PGA Tour Courses

It’s always refreshing to get Scottie Scheffler‘s honest take in interviews. The #1’s direct response to difficult questions always gives everyone a different perspective as compared to what his peers say. His response to Justin Thomas‘s memo is a great example. Thomas vouched for the broadcasters gaining better access to the pros.

“The reason why I always watched sports is to see the competition. When I think about like the football games this weekend that I was so excited to watch, great competition, great teams going against each other.” Scheffler stated without missing a beat. It was simple: actions speak louder than words, and there was nothing more to add to it. Direct, informative, and no beating around the bush. And he stuck to his genuine self when he was asked about the recent demands of difficult courses as well.

Scottie Scheffler’s honest take on fans’ expectations

The 2025 PGA Championship was a hit among the fans because of the challenges it provided. But there were some who also complained about it being too boring for their liking. In a press conference preceding the 2025 Travelers Championship in Connecticut, Scottie Scheffler was asked if the course of TPC River Highlands was “too easy.” The #1 looked a bit frustrated with the question, considering how he was struggling to perform at Oakmont last week. He responded, “Golf’s funny in that sense. I think people when they watch golf, it is not like other sports, where you want us to look like y’all when we play golf.”

The T7 finish at Oakmont with a 4-over par seems to have gotten on his nerves. Especially after the emphatic win he had pulled off just a month prior at Quail Hollow. In fact, Scheffler was also seen taking out his frustration on his coach, Randy Smith, after a disappointing second round at Oakmont. Fortunately for Mr. Inevitable, he knows that his upcoming challenge won’t be as stressful as his struggle in the major last week.

22 under par was the winning score at the Travelers Championship last year, courtesy of Scheffler himself. Tom Kim also made the same score but was not able to win the playoff against the World #1. Commending his efforts and that of his peers in the professional circuit, Scheffler stated, “Professional golf is different than amateur golf. We get a lot of time to prepare to go out and play. And the guys out here are really good at golf. Like, if you stand out on the driving range and you watch a range session, that ball doesn’t go off line very often.”

Scottie Scheffler is one of the most accurate golfers in the world today. He has gained the most strokes on the field this season on the PGA Tour and is the best at approach shots as well. The only departments he is lacking in right now are driving, which is led by his rival Rory McIlroy, and putting. As both have found a lot of success this season, Scheffler’s next statement should make perfect sense to everyone.

He stated, “I think sometimes, especially in this day and age, people get way too caught up in the winning score being what is a proper test. I think a proper test is good shots being rewarded and bad shots being punished. I think this is one of the best golf courses for that.” In layman’s terms, a low score does not necessarily mean the course is easier. Other parameters determine the quality of a course.

The Kapalua Plantation Course, which hosted the season-opening event, The Sentry, received a lot of criticism. That’s because Hideki Matsuyama absolutely annihilated the course as he won the event with a score of 35-under par. Collin Morikawa had also provided a tough challenge with a -32. The course was vilified by fans for not providing much of a challenge to the golfers who were competing. On the other hand, Oakmont Country Club was given significant praise for being a challenge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GOLF.com // GOLF Magazine (@golf_com)

Scottie Scheffler’s excellent response to the question received a lot of praise from the fans. And they filled the comment section commending the #1 for breaking down the situation perfectly.

Fans support Scottie Scheffler’s thoughtful answer

Scottie Scheffler’s direct and candid answer was seen as a positive response by several golfing fans. Some even praised his ability to handle the press efficiently. “The best freaking response ever,” one Instagram user commented while another user gave credit to the World #1 for being able to give a knowledgeable answer. “He’s such a smart dude. Always a thoughtful response.” Seems like the Texan golfer’s relatable examples of NBA and Tennis really helped the fans connect the dots.

The scores are on a relative scale. It does not matter whether the score is too low or too high, as long as the entire group is able to be competitive and challenge for the title. Agreeing with what Scheffler had to say, one fan stated, “Whether it’s -40 or +5, there’s a winner every week, every guy faces the same challenge. never a too easy or hard course.” The low scores also give the false illusion that anyone can crack a good course in the respective courses.

But that is where most amateurs do not understand the work that goes behind the scenes to achieve such a score at a lush-looking course. One fan commented rightfully, “I don’t think us amateurs will ever fully understand how good these guys actually are.” What happens in a professional event featuring the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, and Rory McIlroy cannot be compared to a casual Sunday outing where a 5-foot putt is considered a gimme. Even the best miss from that range when the stakes are high and the greens have slopes. On a flat surface, most of these pros won’t even need to think twice before sinking every ball down the cup.

One user went the cheeky route. He commented, “Now these are the types of questions fans and viewers want to hear answered, especially from not only the best player in the world, the best players in the world.” This is likely a jab at the World No.2 Rory McIlroy, who has not been very forthcoming with the media since the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

At the second major of the season, McIlroy’s driver was declared non-conforming. That led to the Irishman refusing to speak with the media during the entirety of the major. He continued to maintain silence last week at the 2025 U.S. Open, as well. Scheffler, on the other hand, has shown a propensity to handle difficult questions with ease.

What do you think of the World #1’s answer? Do you think the leaderboard deceives the difficulty ratings of certain courses, rendering them easier or difficult than they actually are?