Golf Fans Reveal What’s Wrong With Tiger Woods’ Clothing Brand After Nike Exit: ‘Don’t See Success’

Essentials Inside The Story Why Woods split with Nike

Why fans are criticising Woods’ brand

What fans had to say

Not every field that Tiger Woods steps into witnesses his dominance. While the US golfer has done some exquisite work in the fairway, his path looks pretty gray in terms of his new business. Back in January this year, the US golfing legend had a shocking revelation for his fans as he announced his split from Nike. Yes, a brand that has been associated with Woods for years. But along with it came another surprising update. Woods stated that he would be coming up with something big.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

And 30 days later, Woods launched his own luxury brand, Sun Day Red. Initially, there was a huge buzz around the brand. Fans were excited to try out the exclusive collections from the legend’s brand. However, unfortunately, within just months, the graph of the business seems to be going down drastically. Ever since its launch, Woods has been plagued by controversy. And one of the biggest concerns of fans has been the expensive price point of the products.

For example, a polo shirt will cost you a minimum of $120. But that’s just the starting point. It can go up to a whopping $170. What’s more baffling is the fact that shirts without the logos also come at a price tag of $150! And that’s not all. Upon scanning the website, you can find hoodies at $200, shorts for $135, and hats for $40. Now, to give a brief context as to how expensive the products are, Nike polos come in at just $65.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Tiger Woods walks at the beginning of round one of the 115th U.S. Open Championship at Chambers Bay on June 18, 2015 in University Place, Washington. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY SEA20150618288 KEVINxDIETSCH

Tiger Woods Walks AT The beginning of Round One of The 115th u s Open Championship AT Chambers Bay ON June 18 2015 in University Place Washington PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY KEVINxDIETSCH

And there’s more. After paying such a hefty amount, the fans would surely want a personalized touch. Unfortunately, the iconic red polo, which was almost synonymous with Woods, is not available. And all of this has inevitably led to the fans turning their faces away from the brand. In turn, this led to a sharp decline in both the popularity and the profits of the brand. But there might still be time for Woods to rectify the mistakes and get back on track with the Sun Day Red. As the brand struggled, fans had loads of takes as to what went wrong.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans lash out at Tiger Woods’ brand, pointing out the glaring flaws

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment over Tiger Woods’ brand. One fan shared their personal opinion on the brand and its marketing, and logo. Despite being a fan of Woods, the netizen feels that the brand won’t see success. Sharing the reason behind their thought, the fan said, “I’m a big fan of Tiger. But that logo looks like Dollar Store Le Tigre. Top that with those prices… I don’t see success in this brand’s future.”

Imago Masters round 4 Tiger Woods lines up his putt on eight during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 8, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS Augusta GA USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 1228027 CurtisxComptonx krtphotoslive824194

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Another golf enthusiast shared that despite the prices reportedly being higher than other brands, they own some products from Sun Day Red. He shared, “I own quite a bit of SDR different products, it really does feel better than almost all other brands.” However, this fan, too, did not approve of the pricing of all the products as the comment continued, “I’ve never seen a $175 polo – they are all just under Peter Millar prices, the ball markers on the other hand, are priced ridiculously. Their first few polos were not great, but their 2025 stuff has been very good. Customer service has been great whenever I’ve had an issue. I am more shocked at prices of Peter Millar or Kjus for somewhat boring golf clothes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another YouTube user had a different take to share. They commented, “Golf clothes in general are way overpriced some of it too nice to actually wear on the course.” But the demands of fans to reduce the price range continue. One fan voicing their demand mentioned, “Too Expensive – lower the prices”.

Meanwhile, another netizen chose to blatantly take a dig at rising golfers. Sharing their personal opinion, they added how they feel that many rising stars are more concerned about their style statement than shining in the sport. “For newly rich golf amateurs who are more interested in looks than golf”, read the comment. Thus, with things looking murky for Woods, it now remains to be seen what happens next.