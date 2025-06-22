Golf Fans Shocked as Viktor Hovland Abruptly Exits Travelers Championship: ‘Hope He Feels Better’

It looks like the 2025 Travelers Championship is experiencing a bit of a player exodus, which is starting to feel like a troubling trend. As per the latest update from the PGA Tour, Viktor Hovland has withdrawn from the 2025 Travelers Championship due to a neck injury just two holes into his final round. After wincing in pain following his first tee shot, he made par on the first hole, bogeyed the second, and then decided to withdraw. And this has rightfully drawn worrying reactions from the fans.

A concerned fan couldn’t help but exclaim after hearing the news, “Wtf is happening in Cromwell Connecticut? Stiff beds? No pillows?” Another fan said of Viktor Hovland’s withdrawal, “This is a peculiar one. Went bonkers yesterday. Hope he feels better soon.” Viktor Hovland is the fourth player to withdraw mid-tournament at TPC River Highlands this week, following Jordan Spieth and Si Woo Kim, who withdrew due to neck and back injuries, respectively, and Eric Cole, who exited early Sunday due to illness.

This is a developing story…