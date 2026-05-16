Golf Fans Slam Popular Broadcaster Over Unacceptable Coverage of PGA Championship 2026

Two rounds into the 2026 PGA Championship, Alex Smalley and Maverick McNealy sit at the top of the leaderboard at -4. Fans would know more about how they got there only if ESPN spent less time on countdowns and graphics and more time on golf.

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ESPN’s coverage has drawn widespread criticism from golf fans for prioritizing flashy production over actually showing golf. Complaints have flooded social media, with viewers pointing to excessive camera cuts, cluttered graphics, and too much studio content eating into time that should be spent following play on the course.

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The frustration has a clear context. ESPN holds broadcast rights for Rounds 1 and 2 in full, plus morning coverage in Rounds 3 and 4, making it the primary window for most viewers. With that level of access, fans expected the focus to stay on the golf.

ESPN opened Round 1 on May 14 with a narrated video voiced by “Big Dom” DiSandro, the Philadelphia Eagles’ security officer who became a news fixture during the NFL season. Fans questioned why a football personality was fronting a major golf broadcast.

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“Why is ESPN shoving Jason Kelce and now ‘Big Dom’ down our throats during major golf tournaments?”

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The Garrick Higgo situation added more criticism. Higgo arrived one minute late for his 7:18 a.m. ET tee time in Round 1, earning a two-stroke penalty. He appealed, the decision stood, and he made sure to arrive well ahead of schedule for Round 2. ESPN responded by putting a live countdown graphic on screen, tracking whether he would make his tee time. Given that Higgo was never realistically at risk of being late again, fans called it unnecessary and in poor taste.

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This is not the first time ESPN’s golf production drew criticism in 2026.

At the Masters, the network missed Rory McIlroy’s chip-in at the 17th hole while cutting to Viktor Hovland walking the course. McIlroy was in the middle of shooting a 7-under 65 that gave him the largest 36-hole lead in Masters history. When ESPN finally showed the shot, the broadcast crew presented it as live, despite the crowd reaction having already been audible seconds earlier.

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At The PLAYERS Championship, viewers reported broken grouping coverage, disengaged commentary, and the broadcast focusing on players near the bottom of the leaderboard rather than those in contention.

Well, now it’s no different. The frustration did not stay in living rooms. Fans went directly to social media.

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ESPN draws waves of backlash over the PGA Championship 2026 broadcast

“The PGA Championship coverage is utterly rubbish. 40% golf, 60% showing random graphics,” one fan wrote.

With Smalley and McNealy tied at -4 through two rounds and multiple storylines developing on the course, viewers found themselves watching graphics instead of the golf they tuned in for.

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“According to ESPN, the PGA Championship course looks to be impossible to play. Turns the coverage on and the morning players are going low,” read another reaction.

“@espn Most annoying ESPN talking heads at the PGA Championship. 1.) Marty Smith. 2.) Scott Van Pelt. 3.) Matt Barrie. 4.) Curtis Strange. 5.) John McGinnis.”

ESPN’s roster for the event features studio anchors, analysts, and on-course reporters, including David Duval, Geoff Ogilvy, Dave Flemming, Ken Brown, Andy North, and Suzy Whaley, giving viewers the sense that there was more talking than golf.

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“ESPN coverage of the PGA Championship summed up: they show McIlroy, Spieth, and Rahm tee off, then only show Rahm’s second shot and only putts from Rory and Spieth,” another fan wrote. This echoes the Masters situation, where ESPN cut away from McIlroy mid-round, even though he was producing the most significant golf of the tournament.

“It’s all over the place, and there are too many camera changes without taking the time with holes. We just want to watch golf. Enough with the interviews and all the extra,” one viewer said.

Across The Players Championship, the Masters, and now the PGA Championship, the criticism has followed the same thread throughout 2026. Fans are noticing the pattern, and they are not staying quiet about it.