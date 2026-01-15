brand-logo
Golf Fans Worried Over Kai Trump's Wrist Injury in Photo With Mom Vanessa Trump

Md Saife Fida

Jan 14, 2026

A single Instagram photo has golf fans worried about Kai Trump’s left wrist.  Kai previously confirmed she underwent left wrist surgery to repair the ECU tendon and TFCC damage. That operation took place at Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute under Dr. Thomas Graham, Reuters reports.

Now, after Kai Trump shared two photos on Instagram: one solo portrait and one with her mother, Vanessa, fans are reacting fast beneath her post, asking urgent questions about her arm and recovery.

One fan asked, “Are you okay, beautiful? God is with you.” Another follower wrote, “What happened to your arm?” while someone else sent, “❤️❤️hope your arm is ok ❤️❤️.”

This is a developing story…

