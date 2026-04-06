Golf Icon Delivers Blunt Reason Why Donald Trump Isn’t ‘Welcome’ at Augusta National

Essentials Inside The Story Despite being a known golf enthusiast, Donald Trump doesn't hold an Augusta National membership.

In Augusta's history, only Dwight D. Eisenhower received the invitation from co-founder Clifford Roberts.

Membership criteria for Augusta National is tradition-heavy.

Donald Trump owns golf courses worldwide, and his stature itself is enough to get him into any door. It begs the question: Why isn’t he an Augusta National member yet? Apparently, reports suggest that golf’s most hallowed ground has no interest in him. And legendary instructor Butch Harmon, who has known Trump for most of his life, didn’t hold back in giving the reason.

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“He’s full of himself. He’s the type of person that I don’t think fits the profile of an Augusta member,” Harmon said. “What you see is what you get with him. And I don’t think his personality fits the membership.”

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Trump’s father, being a member at Winged Foot, gave him a front-row seat. That, or the presidency, however, changes nothing. And Trump is not an isolated case either.

Augusta has existed alongside multiple golf-loving presidents; Clinton and Obama both played the game, yet neither earned a membership. The club operates independently, unaffected by political status or public profile. Its membership criteria have always prioritized discretion, temperament, and fit over fame.

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Trump’s brand, characterized by its loudness, self-promotion, and combative nature, stands in stark contrast to Augusta’s membership criteria. As Harmon put it, as diplomatically as possible:

“His personality doesn’t mix with that particular club.”

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But it wasn’t like a critic made this comment. Harmon has known Trump closely since he was a child.

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The link to Winged Foot goes back a long way. For more than 30 years, Butch Harmon’s father, Claude Harmon, was the head professional at Winged Foot Golf Club, one of the best courses in the United States. Fred Trump, Trump’s father, was a member there. Because of that overlap, both families were in the same elite golf circles for decades, making Harmon’s opinion important.

Looking at Augusta’s history, no US president has received membership except Dwight D. Eisenhower. Co-founder Clifford Roberts personally invited him to join in 1948, five years before he entered the White House. Augusta built him a 7-room cabin that is still in use, and he suggested building “Ike’s Pond” on the Par-3 course. He tried to cut down the 17th hole’s Loblolly pine because he hit it so often. He held a classified hydrogen bomb briefing there in 1952.

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On paper, Donald Trump’s golf credentials are strong. Doral, Bedminster, and Turnberry are among the 15 Trump Organization championship courses in the U.S., Scotland, Ireland, and the UAE. He has hosted LIV Golf tournaments, publicly supported the league, and played with Tiger Woods. Kai, his granddaughter, is a promising junior golfer.

However, Augusta is the one opportunity that remains elusive. Getting into it is not an easy task to begin with.

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How Augusta National membership works

Augusta National does not accept applications. Membership is by invitation only, extended through an existing member, and only when a vacancy opens up. The club doesn’t publish any accounts, doesn’t share any criteria, and members are legally required not to talk about it in public. Having money and connections is important, but it’s not enough.

The financial estimates are surprisingly modest: approximately $40,000 joining fee and $4,000 annual dues. But the money was never the point of the green jacket. The price of entry really depends on who can vouch for you and whether you fit what Augusta is looking for.

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There has never been a sitting president of the United States who was a member of the Augusta National. Eisenhower was the only one who got in. Condoleezza Rice, who was the U.S. Secretary of State from 2005 to 2009, was one of the first two women to join in 2012.

Since taking office again, Donald Trump has been seen at big sporting events like the Ryder Cup and the U.S. Open tennis final. But Augusta does things its own way, regardless of how well-known or politically powerful one is.