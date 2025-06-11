Golf Influencer Famous for Taking Digs at PGA Tour Pros Earns Phil Mickelson’s 4-Word Rare Praise

During the 2023 Ryder Cup campaign, Captain Zach Johnson wanted to bring the team together. So, he asked an influencer to make a video to show the team. That influencer was Club Pro Guy (CPG). Ultimately, Johnson saw the video and decided against showing the team. Nevertheless, CPG released the video later through Skratch. The video was a quirky and funny one aimed at all the players in the Team USA lineup, calling them out in a funny manner, with several well-intentioned jokes on all the players. Now he is back with another eye-catching video. This time with a much more positive reference to another golfer.

Club Pro Guy shared a new post on X with the note “But, but, but, club pros aren’t as good as tour pros….” The video was of him executing a difficult shot from the rough next to a sand bunker on one side of the green. The chip from there sailed in directly onto the green before rolling to the pin. A difficult shot, but one that was done very recently. Courtesy of Phil Mickelson.

For those who don’t know, Mickelson hit a spectacular shot at LIV Golf Virginia during the weekend. The ball was in the rough between the bunker and the green at Hole 17 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Course. Lefty went for an audacious chip over his head, which bounced a few times on the green before making the hole for a birdie. Even the commentators were in disbelief. “That… is unbelievable!” One commentator exclaimed while another shouted, “Genius. Pure Genius.”

With his recreation of such a magical shot, Club Pro Guy was trying to make the case that there are club professionals who can do the same thing as Tour professionals. For his effort, the influencer got a stamp of approval from the man himself. Mickelson saw the video and commented, “Brilliantly played. Well done!” Validation from the very same guy who made the shot is an amazing occasion. But it also begs an important question.

Are club professionals just as good as Tour professionals? Maybe, if CPG could recreate the same in a tough scenario surrounded by expectant crowds and top professionals, the discussion would warrant more merit. But either way, it is a brilliant recreation, as mentioned by Mickelson.

The magical shot not only caught the attention of Club Pro Guy but also several top golfers, including two-time major winner Bryson DeChambeau, who happened to catch it unfold live.

DeChambeau full of praise for Phil Mickelson’s unbelievable shot

Bryson DeChambeau was part of the group that teed off with Phil Mickelson and had front-row seats to what was an unbelievable shot. “Man, he created some Phil magic there. You could just see his wheels turning, and then he hit the shot, and I got the perfect angle of it,” the two-time US Open winner stated. At that point, Bryson was one shot ahead of Lefty at T2. They both ended up at T4 with a score of 13 under par. This was Mickelson’s second-best finish on the LIV Golf Circuit this season. And the shot was a perfect way to make a statement.

“I go, ‘Oh my gosh, he’s going to make it,’ and it went in the hole, and I was like, ‘That’s got to be one of the greatest shots I’ve ever seen in my entire life,’” DeChamebeau further added. Lefty will be hoping that his poise and craftiness stay the same as he heads to Oakmont Country Club in a bid to claim his seventh major and complete his career Grand Slam.

