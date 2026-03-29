Golf Influencer Garret Clark Reveals Facing Life Threatening Health Issues He Never Addressed Before

Golf influencer Garrett Clark is known for his high-energy videos and fearless presence on the course. But his latest revelation has nothing to do with swings or scores. Instead, something about his health issues has come to light that caught even him off guard. His message to fans and the golf community shows how close he may have come to something far more serious than he ever expected.

“He’s like, well, I’ll show you this strip that he had recorded while I was in Breckenridge. He said, ‘You know, you were in VT for 36 seconds at 230 beats a minute,'” Clark said on Garrett Clark Vlogs about the conversation he had with his cardiologist.

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“And so kind of a crazy thing to hear. That was the diagnosis. After all these years, finally figuring out what it is is a beautiful thing. It’s scary, obviously, but talk about the time that you have to, and like now is the time that I seriously have to say a prayer of like Lord at any point in time if you want to take me home, I’m here. That’s the only way to not be anxious about something like that.”

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It all began as a routine check, but soon turned into a wake-up call. He was visiting his cardiologist for some irregular heart rhythms. So, just to be on the safe side, his cardiologist recommended he wear a device on his wrist to monitor his heart rate. When he did, the readings showed that he was facing episodes of ventricular tachycardia (VT).

Imago August 28, 2024, Atlanta, Georgia, USA: Garrett Clark of GoodGood tees off the 10th hole during the inaugural 2024 Creator Classic Tour Championship presented by Blackstone at East Lake Golf Club. Atlanta USA – ZUMAw109 20240828_fap_w109_029 Copyright: xDebbyxWongx

He and his cardiologists were expecting it to be supraventricular tachycardia (SVT). The major difference between the two in terms of health is that SVT is far more easily managed than VT. However, the data from the device showed that he is not only suffering from VT but also had an episode during his time at Breckenridge. It lasted 36 seconds at around 230 beats per minute.

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“And from the research that I did, any episode in VT for over 30 seconds is considered life-threatening. So, it’s quite a crazy thing to hear from your doctor, of him essentially, 2 plus 2 equals 4. I looked up the facts, like I could have died there, right? Like if I didn’t snap out of it,” he added.

VT is a fast rhythm that starts in the lower chambers of the heart. It can be life‑threatening if sustained because it can cause fainting and progress to cardiac arrest if not corrected.

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Garrett Clark is now processing the news emotionally. He framed it as a long-awaited answer to what was happening in his heart. But now that he has the answer, it is also scary. However, he is not giving up hope. The golf influencer will be in touch with an electrophysiologist to discuss medications and lifestyle precautions. The idea is to keep reliance on medication and medical devices to a bare minimum.

He has already thought of cutting down on alcohol and other beverages. All he plans to drink is a cup of coffee every day. However, he will set the final plan only after talking to an electrophysiologist.

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Clark’s situation has sparked a broader conversation about heart health in golf. However, he is not the only one suffering from it. The diagnosis places him among a growing list of golfers who have had to confront similar health challenges.

Golfers who have faced heart-related health scares

Similar to Garrett Clark, professionals like Rory McIlroy, Jason Bohn, and Nick Faldo also struggled with heart-related issues.

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Rory McIlroy, for instance, had a heart irregularity. It was diagnosed after a viral infection in China left him with scar tissue and a thickening of his left ventricle in 2018. The Northern Irishman said it was a “flat T-wave.” Regular echocardiograms and annual MRIs were the answer to keep on top of it.

Besides him, Jason Bohn had a mild heart attack during a PGA Tour event. During the 2016 Honda Classic, he was complaining of chest pains and suffered a heart attack. He was taken to the hospital right away. PGA Tour reporting later said doctors found a 99 percent blockage in his left anterior descending artery.

Nick Faldo also revealed he had undergone planned preventive open-heart surgery in the United States. It was to repair an enlarged aorta. Reports said the surgery was successful. Some media reports also point to Michael Woodard, who had atrial flutter.

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Stories of these professionals show that heart-related issues can affect golfers at every level. For Garrett Clark, that reality has now become personal. A routine check has now become a life-altering moment that will shape how he approaches both his health and his career.