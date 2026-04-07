Golf Influencer Garret Clark Shares Crucial Health Update on Scary Disorder: ‘Have to Undergo Surgery’

A week after Garrett Clark sent the golf world into a collective pause with his health update, the Good Good Golf star is back with the news that is equal parts relief and uncertainty. In a new YouTube video, the 25-year-old influencer revealed that after finally seeing an electrophysiologist, a heart rhythm specialist, the terrifying diagnosis he had been living with may not be the full story after all.

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“Honestly, after reviewing them, this doesn’t look like VT,” the doctor told him. Garrett further said, ” As soon as he said that, just kind of a wave of emotions hit me,” he shared.

For context, Clark revealed last week that a portable heart monitor had flagged multiple episodes of VT. VT is a fast and dangerous rhythm originating in the lower chambers of the heart that, if sustained beyond 30 minutes, can be fatal. His cardiologist had shown him strips confirming that his heart had been racing at 270 beats per minute for 8.5 minutes during a ski trip to Breckenridge, Colorado.

Unfortunately, heart complications don’t spare active young individuals. Clark is not the first figure in the golf world to navigate a serious heart scare. Rory McIlroy dealt with heart irregularity after a viral infection in China left him with scar tissue and thickening of his left ventricle. Jason Bohn suffered a heart attack mid-round at the 2016 Honda Classic, where doctors discovered a 99% blockage in his left anterior descending artery. One thing common across all these players is that they have had to learn to manage the pressure and their lifestyle to stay healthy.

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The new explanation from doctors also comes down to how Clark’s heart responds under stress. When his heart would go into a rapid episode, a part in the center of the heart appeared to “beat backwards” in an attempt to stabilize the rhythm. And that corrective response can closely mimic the signature pattern of VT on a heart monitor.

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What is far more likely, the electrophysiologist said, is that Clark has been dealing with a form of SVT, supraventricular tachycardia, a condition originating in the upper chambers of the heart. It is still a real condition that affects his daily life, limiting high-intensity activity like running, lifting, and competitive golf, but unlike VT, it is not life-threatening in the same way.

There’s still one question, though. His doctor was unable to determine the exact type of SVT he has, and there is also still a chance it could be AFib or atrial fibrillation, which carries a high risk of stroke. Surgery serves as a solution to figure out what it is.

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“I would have to undergo surgery.”

However, for now, Garett wants to take some time and space.

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For now, Clark is choosing a different path

Rather than rushing into surgery, Clark has told doctors that he wants to spend the next few months trying to manage things naturally. He has remained on his metoprolol beta blocker, which he says has already made a difference, and he’s committed to a strict routine: eating clean, proper macros, limiting caffeine, and no alcohol. High-intensity activity also remains off the table for now, but he is hopeful that consistency will reduce his episodes over time.

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The doctor also flagged the pace of Clark’s professional life as a concern. Traveling up to three weeks a month was described as far from ideal for someone managing a heart condition.

“Sometimes you’ve got to look yourself in the mirror and realize maybe I’ve been pushing myself a little too hard,” he admits.

He was then quick to clarify that he is not walking away from content creation, but the plan for him in the coming months is to stay grounded in Dallas, minimize stress, and prioritize his health above schedule.

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After all, there has been another thing troubling him. When Garrett first posted his diagnosis, the golf world showed up with nothing but love and positivity. However, he shared that a few hurtful comments stuck with him, even as they made up barely a fraction of the response.

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Now, for a creator who has built his brand on relentless energy and nonstop golf content, things are going to shift significantly. But with the golf world rallying behind him, and with a clearer diagnosis on the table, Clark appears to be approaching this challenge with the same honesty that made fans appreciate him in the first place.