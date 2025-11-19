Golf Insider Warns Scottie Scheffler & Co. as Jordan Spieth Confirms Health Status

Injury is a common part of a golfer’s life. Those hard swings regularly can affect some part of a golfer’s body, leading to injuries. For some athletes, these injuries become a reason for their early retirement. But some make an impressive comeback to competitive golf. Jordan Spieth faced a gruesome wrist injury that made him sit out of the initial events of the 2025 PGA Tour season.

Despite the comeback, his wrist injury didn’t let him play freely. He faced issues at the Valero Texas Open and then had to withdraw from the Travelers Championship because of injuries. But he is feeling much better now, and is all set to make a proper comeback from the very beginning of the 2026 season.

Golf analyst Ryan Lavner thinks that he is still in contention to close any gap between him and elite golfers like Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, and Xander Schauffele. “I thought Jordan Spieth, in 2025, was a little bit better than I was anticipating coming off what was a pretty serious issue that had plagued him for the past two or so years. He had a couple of chances to win. Think back to Phoenix and Palm Beach, the Nelson, Memorial as well, four top tens I thought for a player coming back from that sort of injury was encouraging statistically,” Lavner said on Golf Channel.

Imago 160407 Augusta GA USA / US Masters golf at Augusta National Golf Club/ Day one / Foto Christer Höglund / Jordan Spieth, USA, is the Masters Champion he won the tournament 2015. AUGUSTA USA x4035x *** 160407 Augusta GA USA US Masters golf at Augusta National Golf Club Day one Photo Christer Höglund Jordan Spieth, USA, is the Masters Champion he won the tournament 2015 AUGUSTA USA x4035x PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxDENxNORxSWExFIN Copyright: xChristerxHöglund/TTx US MASTERS

Despite the setbacks from the injury, Jordan Spieth aimed to be tournament-ready by the start of the 2025 season. “I think that by 2025, by Jan. 1, it’s my goal to be tournament-ready,” he said. However, that was not possible, as he had to miss all the January events on the schedule. He made a comeback from the Pebble Beach Pro-Am event, where he finished T69. Although it was not a superb start, he gained his footing as the season passed by.

Throughout the 2025 regular season, Jordan Spieth had 4 top 10 finishes, and twice, he was very close to getting a win. He finished at the WM Phoenix Open, the Cognizant Classic, the CJ Cup Bryon Nelson, and the Memorial at T4, T9, 4, and T7, respectively. These are pretty good numbers for someone coming back from a severe wrist injury.

LPGA’s Michelle Wie West, who was said to be golf’s new Tiger Woods, faced a wrist injury. She did try to make a comeback, but never could. West didn’t take care of the injury and was forced to retire early. But unlike her, Spieth has not just made a comeback; he is feeling better than he has the entire season.

Talking to the Golf Channel at the Crush It! The Youth Cup, Spieth said, “I’m healthy. I’m stronger than I’ve been in a long time. And, I mean, we’ve had good weather in town, so I’ve been able to get a lot of work in, but also a lot of family time. It’s been a really good mix and I look forward to teeing it up here in a couple weeks and then, you know, starting the season in Hawaii.”

This comment from Spieth shows that he is absolutely ready to tee it up at the Hero World Challenge. After the Tiger Woods event, the American golfer is all set to start the 2026 season with a bang and catch up to Scottie Scheffler and others to rise on the OWGR.

Ryan Lavner is all supportive of Jordan Spieth. However, he also acknowledged that there are a few areas where he still needs to improve. According to Lavner, he could work on his “wedge play and his mid-range putting.” However, the golf analyst doesn’t feel that it is over yet for the 13x PGA Tour winner.

Another golf analyst, Brendan Porath, also says that Jordan Spieth could make a big comeback next year. He even pointed out a shift in his game that could help him.

Brendan Porath points out a shift in Jordan Spieth’s game

People don’t see Jordan Spieth as an outright favorite to win tournaments or majors. However, insiders suggest his comeback might happen sooner than expected. “I wouldn’t be surprised to see him win next year,” Brendan Sporath said on the 5 Clubs podcast. He cited notable flashes of brilliance in Spieth’s 2025 season. He has climbed back to 56th in the FedEx Cup after falling to 70th, showing a steady recovery.

Professional golfer Johnson Wagner said that Spieth’s return is remarkable. “Coming off that wrist injury, you don’t know what it’s going to be like, and I thought he had a really solid season,” Wagner said. Spieth’s Masters history is strong. He missed cuts only twice in his last five starts. In 2023, he finished T4, and a T14 finish in 2025. This shows significant improvement after his injury.

Jordan Spieth’s strong performances in 2025 signal that he is ready to challenge the top ranks once again. With his health restored, the 2026 season could mark a powerful resurgence for the 13-time PGA Tour winner.