‘Golf Is the Reason I’m in Therapy’: Paige Spiranac Opens Up About Golf’s Real Toll on Her Life

Paige Spiranac has never hidden her complicated ‘love-hate’ relationship with golf. However, this time she laid it out with unusual clarity. The golfer-turned-influencer recently opened up about how deeply the sport has shaped her mental space. Golf has indeed been one of the major elements that have shaped her life and personality. However, she also admitted that it had pushed her to a stage where she had to resort to therapy.

“I’ve always said that golf is the reason I’m in therapy, and it’s also my therapy. It’s so infuriating at times when you just want to quit and never look at golf clubs ever again. But then when I’m stressed or frustrated or going through something, there’s nothing more relaxing than just going to the range, putting my music on and just beating balls for hours”, shared Spiranac in her recent Instagram story during a Q&A session.

Such a confession from someone whose brand is built around the sport indeed reveals how personal the struggle runs. Spiranac further reflected on the emotional whiplash that comes with golf. She shared how the frustration makes her walk away from the sport, but her innate love for the greens pulls her back.

Imago July 8, 2022, Stateline, Nevada, U.S: Golf personality/model/influencer, PAIGE SPIRANAC, tees off from the first hole during the American Century Championship at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada, on Friday, July 8, 2022. Copyright: xTracyxBarbutesx

Spiranac, who currently boasts 4 million followers on Instagram, added, “This is why golf is so addicting and also why I’ve such a love-hate relationship with the game. Because you can be sitting on the first tee, you did everything correctly, and you could just have the best round of golf of your life or the worst. You never know what you’re going to get, and it’s full of surprises, but it always keeps coming back for more.”

The same sport that tests her patience also becomes her escape when anxiety creeps in. Such a paradox becomes the reason behind why golf has such a grip on her life. It keeps her hooked despite the chaos it has created in her life.

Alongisde reflecting on the ratio she shares with the sport, Spiranac has also been very vocal about her mental health struggles. She has previously shared about how she has been on a journey to improve her mental well-being. Additionally, in recent times, she has also taken a step back from social media and has reduced the frequency of her posts on her social handles. However, she has recently shared a positive update about her mental health condition.

Paige Spiranac opens up about mental health breakthrough after pro golf setback

Paige Spiranac had a lot of success while pursuing her golf career in college. Unfortunately, in the professional sphere, she could only register one win in the Cactus Tournament and also failed to earn a spot on the LPGA Tour. Notably, Spiranac turned her attention to social media, creating golf content and gaining a lot of followers.

Sadly, the thought of being a failure in terms of becoming a professional golfer bothered her for a long time. And this created a mental block for Spiranac that she carried around for many years. That was until September of last year, when the golf influencer shared a major mental health update.

Imago Paige Spiranac works on the floor interviewing Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs players for Inside Edition at the Super Bowl LVII Opening Night event in Phoenix, Arizona on Monday, February 6, 2023. The Philadelphia Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12th, 2023. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY SBP20230206122 JOHNxANGELILLO

In an Instagram post, Spiranac detailed, “Ever since I started playing golf at 13, I always wanted to play professionally. There are so many reasons why someone doesn’t make it to that level and for me it was mental. Although I felt like a loser and a quitter at the time, I always knew I wasn’t cut out for professional sports and was able to find a path better suited for my personality. It’s time we stop beating ourselves up and start being our own biggest cheerleaders! I love creating, the game of golf and connecting with you all. Thank you for your support.”

She further pointed out how being positive helped her recover and battle her mental barriers. While extending her gratitude to the community, Spiranac promised to keep creating content for her fans.