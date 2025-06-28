Golf Legend Accuses USGA of ‘Rushed & Weird’ Management at Rain-Soaked U.S. Senior Open

He is back at the U.S. Senior Open with unfinished business. In 2024, he put together one of his strongest performances in the event, finishing T8 at six-under-par with rounds of 69, 71, 69, and a closing 65 that hinted at what could have been. It wasn’t enough for the win, but it was enough to keep Ernie Els in the conversation.

Now, in the 2025 edition, Els is once again in the mix. As of Round 2, he sits T15, off to a solid start. He’s yet to lift the trophy, and at this stage in his career, every chance counts. But the course conditions do not seem to make it easy for him to win.

The weather has added another layer of challenge to the 55-year-old’s 2025 U.S. Senior Open campaign. Rain forced a delay during Round 2 at The Broadmoor, briefly halting play and disrupting momentum across the field. When asked about the conditions that affected his play at the course during the press conference, he replied, “No, but just the whole thing, it was a bit rushed.” Els was pointing to the lack of prep time after the weather delay. Players were pulled off the course for about an hour, but when it was time to return, they got just a few minutes’ notice.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“They took us off the course for an hour and then give us a text message to be in position in seven minutes,” said Els. In a major event like this, where players rely on routine and rhythm, that quick turnaround didn’t sit well. His comments showed clear frustration not just with the delay, but with how it was handled.

AD

“While the other half of the draw is getting time to hit balls. So put that in the equation. It was a little weird,” he added. The uneven restart meant some players had warm-up time, while others, like Els and his playing partner, Retief Goosen, were sent back out cold. He added, “It cost Retief, playing the last hole dead cold. We weren’t in any rhythm.” He also pointed out the course conditions post-rain: “The course is still the same. It’s pretty soft, unfortunately. I’d like to see it a bit firmer.” The combination of a sudden return to play and softer fairways clearly impacted his feel and potentially his score.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PGA TOUR Champions (@pgatourchampions) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Whether it’s poor timing, course choice, or course setup, Els has repeatedly found himself at odds with the way the championship is managed.

Ernie Els’ issues with Senior U.S. Open Course setups go way back

Els didn’t hold back when he saw the rough at the 2023 U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld. In a video shared by PGA Tour Champions, he dropped a few balls into the thick grass; they disappeared right away. Looking at how deep and heavy it was, Els said, “Good for cows, bad for golf.” The line was a dig at how long the grass was, more like a grazing field than a playable golf course.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Next to him, Rocco Mediate joined in. He called himself “weak” compared to Els, as he tried to hit out of the same rough. Both showed how hard it was to get the ball out clean. At the end, Mediate said, “That’s what we have, U.S. Open rough. We love it,” with a grin. It was a joke, but the point was serious; the rough was too much.

With the rough already drawing criticism and weather delays adding to the mix this year, all eyes are on how the weekend unfolds. Can Ernie Els fight through it all and finally get his hands on the one title that’s slipped away?