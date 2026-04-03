Golf Legend Attacks PGA Tour’s ‘Weak’ Tiger Woods Stance Following DUI Arrest

For years, the golf world has rallied around Tiger Woods in times of distress. However, after his recent DUI arrest on 27 March 2026, where he was found with hydrocodone following the rollover car crash in Jupiter, many are starting to look at a pattern. So, the conversation is quickly shifting from concern to accountability. And now that Woods seemingly faces no consequence from the PGA Tour, Sir Nick Faldo has decided to open up about the situation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“There are two sides to this right now. There’s one side, let’s care for Tiger, and then there’s got to be a responsibility and accountability side as well. This is a serious thing and issue he’s done. The PGA Tour statement was so predictably weak. And you know how they show that, the Tour will look after him as they always have done,” Faldo said through a media call from his home in Montana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four days after the accident, Woods issued an apology and announced his retirement from golf to concentrate on his rehabilitation process. His decision received support from the PGA Tour and its CEO, Brian Rolapp. However, while Woods is one of the most respected personalities in the game of golf, Nick Faldo, another golfing legend, wants to remind everyone that asking for accountability is just as important.

The dynamic between Tiger Woods and Nick Faldo has never been straightforward. Their relationship is filled with bittersweet moments connected by rivalry, admiration, and occasional criticism. Faldo was still a dominant force, fresh off a Masters win, when Woods came onto the scene and won the 1997 Masters Tournament. Over time, their rivalry developed into mutual respect as Woods quickly advanced to dominate the field and Faldo became a golf analyst.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, there are times when the CBS Golf analyst leaves no stone unturned to criticize Woods. Remember the 2013 Masters Tournament when Woods was given a two-stroke penalty for hitting an illegal drop instead of a disqualification? Faldo stood up against the management and even pushed Woods to withdraw from the tournament. And this time, his criticism went beyond the golf course.

ADVERTISEMENT

He felt sorry for the 15x major champion’s painful life. But he also believed that almost all of that pain was self-inflicted.

“There has to be some accountability, forget about golf and everything,” the 68-year-old said. “I think something should be done a little bit more seriously than waving him off to a tropical island and saying, ‘Welcome back’ in three or four months.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to the two hydrocodone pills found in Woods’ pocket during investigations, Faldo claimed that it wasn’t something that a normal person would do. And while the world is divided on the case, he believes it to be a serious issue.

“He has only finished nine tournaments in the last five years, yet they feel he is the future on the golf course and the future in the decision-making, and they must say… ‘Oh boy, what do we get out of that?’ In the normal walk of life, there would be some accountability,” he continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

This wasn’t the first time Faldo urged Woods to vacate the course. Back in 2022, Woods’ left leg troubled him enough for Faldo to believe he’d retire. However, Woods decided to compete and impressed Faldo.

Jack Nicklaus, however, seems to have a more toned-down take. He’s argued that Woods wouldn’t be taking those medications if he didn’t need to. Urging the community to jump on the “let’s care” side, Nicklaus said: “Sometimes you get, you know, too far down the line and you just need somebody to help you,” he said. “I think he probably needs some help. And we all want to help him. We’re all on his side.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Brian Rolapp and the PGA Tour are miles apart from Faldo

Tiger Woods has effectively withdrawn from the 2026 Masters Tournament and the Ryder Cup captaincy. For now, he’s focusing on his complete recovery, away from all the noise. Even the judge of his case, Darren Steele, allowed him to leave the U.S. for treatment.

And soon after Woods’s statement went viral, Rolapp stated, “Tiger Woods is one of the most influential figures the sports world has ever known. Over the last year, I have come to deeply appreciate Tiger not only for his impact on the game but also for his friendship and the perspective he has shared with me as I joined the golf industry. My thoughts are with him and his family as he takes this step, for which he has my full respect and support.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Woods hasn’t played much recently. Yet, he’s a key asset for the PGA Tour as a legendary golfer and a board member. Rolapp even appointed him as the head of the Future Competition Committee to reshape the PGA Tour.

The PGA Tour further added in a statement, “Tiger Woods is a legend of our sport whose impact extends far beyond his achievements on the course. But above all else, Tiger is a person, and our focus is on his health and well-being. Tiger has our full support as he takes this important step.”

The seriousness of the matter is not lost on Woods. Currently, he has chosen to seek privacy while undergoing treatment outside of the United States. But then again, the question that comes to mind is, what is expected of him when he reemerges into the spotlight?