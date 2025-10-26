Golf Legend Frank Wharton, 90, Dies After Long Battle With Parkinson’s Disease

“In Texas, You Have to Go Through Frank Wharton, and It Won’t Be Easy,” said Lee Trevino about a fellow Texan, Frank Wharton. These words now echo as golf mourns Wharton’s loss. A three-time NCAA champion and beloved mentor who passed away at 90.

Frank passed away on October 17, 2025, surrounded by family and friends. The golf icon was just nine days past his 90th birthday. His death marks the end of an era for Ohio golf and closes a remarkable chapter in the sport’s history.

Born in Austin, Texas, on October 8, 1935, Wharton discovered golf at age ten while caddying for his mother. That simple beginning sparked a passion that would define his next eight decades. His talent blossomed quickly through his teenage years, culminating in the 1954 Texas High School Individual State Title while representing Hillcrest High School in Dallas. It was his collegiate career that cemented his place in golf history.

He enrolled at the University of Houston and became part of an unprecedented dynasty. The Cougars claimed three consecutive NCAA championships from 1956 to 1958 under legendary coach Dave Williams. Houston dominated with scores of 601 in 1956, 602 in 1957, and 570 in 1958. The program’s success was staggering.

Williams coached 41 players who earned 66 All-America honors during his 36-year tenure. Moreover, 66 PGA Tour members emerged from his program, winning 74 events and nearly $11 million by 1984. This included major champions like Fred Couples, Steve Elkington, and Bill Rogers. Wharton earned All-American Third Team honors in 1958, marking the first All-American team in NCAA golf history.

Great teachers have always shaped golf’s legends, from renowned instructors like David Leadbetter to dedicated club professionals. His Houston education prepared him for both competitive excellence and future mentoring. Wharton then transitioned to professional golf in the 1960s, playing full-time on the PGA Tour for five years and part-time for another five. He became the first golf professional to represent the Ben Hogan Golf Company. His playing career brought him into competition with Arnold Palmer, Ben Hogan, Byron Nelson, Chi-Chi Rodriguez, and Jack Nicklaus.

Everything changed in 1967.

Wharton was selected as head professional at Fairlawn Country Club in Akron, Ohio, from a pool of 38 candidates. He stayed for 42 years. That tenure represents something increasingly rare in modern golf. Today’s club professionals typically move between facilities every 5-10 years, making Wharton’s loyalty nearly extinct in the profession.

Dr. Dale Murphy joined Fairlawn in the mid-1980s and watched Wharton work.

“He was, in my opinion, what a club professional should be,” Murphy recalled. “He was there to help people really learn the game of golf, to help them to get better, to be as good as they could be.”

Kurt Ewing, who worked as Wharton’s assistant in the late 1980s, emphasized his character. “He’s the ultimate professional just in life and in golf,” Ewing said. “I think the other characteristic of his that really stands out is he was probably the most loyal individual I’ve ever met.”

The program’s impact extended far beyond Wharton’s era.

Frank Wharton’s University of Houston dynasty shaped golf history

Williams’ 36-year tenure from 1951 to 1987 revolutionized college golf. The Cougars won 16 NCAA team championships overall and produced eight individual NCAA champions. From 1956 to 1972, Houston won the title or finished runner-up in 15 of 17 years.

Rex Baxter became Houston’s first NCAA individual champion with back-to-back titles in 1956 and 1957. Jacky Cupit earned All-American honors in 1959 and 1960, then captured the 1961 Canadian Open and PGA Rookie of the Year honors. Dick Crawford won individual championships in 1959 and 1960, becoming one of only four players in history to claim the title twice.

The pipeline to professional golf ran deep. Williams revolutionized the sport by outfitting teams in matching uniforms and devising a scoring system still used today. His influence earned the Golf Coaches Association of America Coach of the Year award, being named in his honor. The University of Houston Men’s Golf program mourned Wharton’s passing, remembering him as part of teams that won three NCAA national championships.

Wharton’s competitive achievements numbered 40 tournament victories—20 as an amateur and 20 as a professional. He won the 1968 Ohio Open and earned Northern Ohio PGA Player of the Year honors in 1971. His excellence earned induction into the Northern Ohio PGA Hall of Fame in 2001 and the Summit County Hall of Fame in 2003.

Parkinson’s disease entered his life in 2019 at age 84. He faced the diagnosis with the same determination, courage, and strength that defined his golf career. Even as the disease progressed, his warmth and humor never dimmed.

A memorial service was held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Akron on October 24, 2025. The family requested contributions to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. Wharton’s journey from a ten-year-old Texas caddie to Ohio’s most respected club professional exemplifies golf’s finest values—excellence, service, and unwavering dedication.