Golf Legend Once Put Scottie Scheffler in Difficult Spot Over Bizarre Aspect of His Game

With four majors to his credit, Scottie Scheffler is now one of the most accomplished golfers in the world, further justifying his number 1 ranking. In fact, the American golfer needs just one more U.S. Open victory to complete his career grand slam. Surprisingly, despite having so much success at the highest level, there is one particular aspect of his play that comes out as awkward. With his footwork being largely termed as unorthodox, Scheffler recently narrated an incident in which golf legend Nick Faldo put him in a difficult spot.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Last time I tried to do this was on the range at the Masters with Faldo. This is like three years ago. And he wasn’t a huge fan of my footwork. And so l kind of pulled him over, and I just started asking him questions just kind of he had success there,” recalled Scheffler on an episode of Fore Play Podcast.

The golf world has been talking about Scheffler’s footwork for quite a while now. Unlike other golfers, who can stand still while making a swing, Scheffler’s legs slide in and out, especially in the direction towards which he hits his shots. Discussing the same on the podcast, Scheffler actually went on to attempt a drive while trying to keep his legs still. Immediately, he felt quite uneasy and also commented on how the entire situation came out as ‘robotic.’ And this is exactly what Scheffler said during his interaction with Faldo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NORTON, MA – AUGUST 23: Scottie Scheffler, of the United States, during the final round of The Northern Trust on August 23, 2020, at TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts.Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire GOLF: AUG 23 PGA, Golf Herren – The Northern Trust Icon4822008232304

“We kind of started chatting and he asked me about my footwork and he’s like well can you do it normal and I was like yeah and so l did it and he asked me how it felt. I’m like it just feels robotic and he’s like okay I guess makes sense,” said Scheffler.

He further added, “Once I told him how I felt, he’s like okay no that makes total sense. I’m like okay great. Felt like I won him over in a few minutes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Opening up about his awkward footwork, the World No. 1 stated how his coach Randy tried to rectify it during his childhood days. But now, his footwork has become a normal thing for his coaches and nobody tries to rectify it. He stated that while hitting the ball, he is only bothered about how he can make the golf ball ‘do something’ and attain his desired goal. It is for this reason he does not pay heed to any other aspects of his game, which include his footwork as well. Meanwhile, despite putting so much effort into making the golf ball talk, there are times when Scheffler gets betrayed by the same.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Scottie Scheffler’s Hero World Challenge run hit unexpected setback

Scottie Scheffler came into the Hero World Challenge in the first week of December 2025 looking almost unstoppable. He was riding the momentum that made him the only player to win the event three times in a row. However, as it appears, the sport has its unique way of humbling even the best of the bests like Scheffler. Day 3 of the 2025 Hero World Challenge served as a timely reminder, as it turned out to be a frustrating chapter in an otherwise commanding run for Scheffler.

Imago Sport Bilder des Tages 240413 Scottie Scheffler of the United States during the third round of the 2024 Masters Golf Tournament on April 13, 2024 in Augusta. Photo: Petter Arvidson / BILDBYRAN / kod PA / PA0794 bbeng golf masters the masters Augusta us masters *** 240413 Scottie Scheffler of the United States during the third round of the 2024 Masters Golf Tournament on April 13, 2024 in Augusta Photo Petter Arvidson BILDBYRAN kod PA PA0794 bbeng golf masters the masters Augusta us masters PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxAUT Copyright: PETTERxARVIDSON BB240413PA112

On the 206-yard par-3 8th, Scheffler sent his shot up the steep cliff face, hoping it would climb onto the green. However, something unusual unfolded. The ball, unfortunately, didn’t have enough momentum to reach the short grass at the top. The slope proved too sharp, and Scheffler’s shot succumbed to gravity. What unfolded in the following moments at the greens of Albany was that the ball rolled all the way back to Scheffler’s feet. And it was finally stopped by a small sinkhole beside him, turning the hole into an unexpectedly awkward moment for the world’s No. 1 golfer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing the clip of that very moment, the official X handle of the PGA Tour added, “Golf is hard … even for Scottie Scheffler.”

The unprecedented setback indeed proved to be a spoiler for Scheffler as he concluded the event tied for fourth position alongside J.J. Spaun, scoring 20 under-par.