Golf Legend Sends Rory McIlroy Strong Message After He Commented on His Career

In a sport defined by individual achievement, the respect between generations often speaks loudest. For Rory McIlroy, chasing a record held by Colin Montgomerie, that respect just came back in a powerful message.

McIlroy capped off his 2025 season in style, locking up his seventh Race to Dubai title at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 16, even though he fell to Matt Fitzpatrick in a playoff at the DP World Tour Championship. The Northern Irish star is now just one title away from matching Colin Montgomerie’s record of eight Order of Merit crowns, a benchmark the Scottish great built with an unbelievable streak of seven straight wins from 1993 to 1999 before adding his eighth in 2005.

Now, on his way to the latest trophy, McIlroy paused to acknowledge Colin Montgomerie’s remarkable run, calling it “amazing to have that sustained excellence for that long,” a compliment that clearly meant a lot to the 62-year-old legend. Speaking at the Skechers World Champions Cup, Montgomerie said, “It was as he didn’t have to and I appreciate what he said… it was very astute.”

He explained that McIlroy was probably right in pointing out how competitive Montgomerie’s era was, especially since most of the top European players stayed on the European Tour rather than splitting time in America. But that’s not all…

Montgomerie further highlighted how different things were back then, naming stars like Faldo, Seve, Langer, Lyle, Woosnam, Olazabal, Torrance, Rafferty, and Brand Jr. “They were members of the European Tour,” he said, noting that his week-to-week competition was stacked with world-class talent.

He recalled winning the Scandinavian Masters in 1991 to qualify for the Ryder Cup and remembered finishing ahead of Seve, Faldo, and Woosnam, all ranked among the world’s best. Montgomerie said Rory’s comment about his consistency was “very astute,” and he felt genuinely honored, especially since he once captained McIlroy as a rookie in the 2010 Ryder Cup.

Montgomerie also admitted that if McIlroy eventually breaks his record for most Order of Merit titles, he’d love to be the one handing him the Race to Dubai trophy. He said he’d proudly walk onto the 18th green at Jumeirah Golf Estates to present it himself.

He pointed out that Rory McIlroy has already checked off nearly every major accomplishment, saying, “There’s very little left for him” after completing the career Grand Slam and winning multiple Ryder Cups away from home. Montgomerie believes McIlroy will get to eight or even nine season-long titles if he stays healthy.

However, despite never winning a major, Colin Montgomerie remains one of Europe’s most decorated golfers, with 31 European Tour wins, fourth all-time. McIlroy, meanwhile, has collected 20 DP World Tour titles along with five majors, putting him in line to eventually surpass Montgomerie’s record.

So as Colin Montgomerie still owns the record with eight Order of Merit titles, he ultimately views McIlroy as the natural heir to that mark. Interestingly, the bond between them runs deep, all the way back to Wales, where their connection first took shape fifteen years ago.

Colin Montgomerie’s one-time rookie has his record in sight

Montgomerie still remembers captaining a young, curly-haired Rory McIlroy at the 2010 Ryder Cup, where the rookie earned a key half-point in Europe’s win at Celtic Manor. The 62-year-old said, “It was my honor to captain him… and from then on I have followed his career very closely,” adding that if anyone breaks his record, “I would rather it be him.”

Rory McIlroy’s run toward that record was fueled by an outstanding 2025 season. He entered the DP World Tour Championship with a huge points lead over Marco Penge and Tyrrell Hatton, and when both came up short, McIlroy secured his seventh Harry Vardon Trophy. That pushed him past Seve Ballesteros and left him alone in second place behind Montgomerie.

Surpassing Ballesteros hit McIlroy emotionally. “To equal him last year was cool, but to surpass him this year… I didn’t get this far in my dreams,” he said. He also admitted that his steady play has brought Montgomerie’s record into realistic view.

“It seems within touching distance now,” McIlroy said, adding that he wants to be “the winningest European” when it comes to season-long titles. So now, with a few strong years still ahead of him, he believes he can catch (and even pass) Colin Montgomerie.