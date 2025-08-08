Golf Legend Sends Strong Message to Adam Sandler After 46.7 Million Hit

“Hey, Happy, you gonna finish that blueberry jubilee?” is one of the few lines that golf legend Fred Couples breaks to the titular character of Happy Gilmore 2. His other line? Taking a dig at Shooter McGavin by cheekily asking, “Wasn’t he friends with O.J.?” In essence, Fred Couples might have enjoyed a small screen time compared to pros like Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau, but he still enjoyed a great deal of it.

So much so that even after a few weeks of the release of the movie, Fred Couples still talks about Happy Gilmore 2 with love and excitement. Mostly excitement. During a recent interview with the PGA Tour, the 1992 Masters winner declared his love for the sequel, saying, “I really liked the movie. It was kind of fun. It’s fun to be a part of,” and then praised Adam Sandler, the actor behind the titular character of the Happy Gilmore series, saying, “So, he surprised me the most. He was the coolest guy.”

And because Couples loved both the film and working with Sandler, he has a special message for the actor: “So, it was fun. It was a blast. And I am available. If you’re watching, I am available. Every three or four years, you got something, you know, I can garbage man. I can grow my hair long and grey. I can do a lot of things besides blueberry jubilee.”

As much as Fred Couples would hope not to have a similar line in his next film appearance, his appearance in Happy Gilmore 2 was a success. In fact, according to reports, the movie ranked #1 on Netflix’s top 10 English-language movies list after its release, drawing 46.7 million views in three days

On the other hand, this isn’t the first time Couples has heaped praises on the film and the actor. During the film’s premiere, the legend said, “And, by the way, Adam Sandler is all time great. He couldn’t have been nicer, better. We text every now and then but to be in this movie is incredible.” Happy Gilmore 2 isn’t his first movie, but Fred Couples still makes a memorable appearance in it. His other movie appearances include Hootie & the Blowfish: Only Wanna Be with You (1995) and Tin Cup (1996)

In the movie, Couples plays a bizarre role – a weirdo trying to snag other people’s blueberry jubilee desserts. The way he goes after Happy’s dessert is both hilarious and kinda unsettling, and that’s thanks to his natural charisma clashing with the weirdness of the role.

But Couples says he’d love to play something even more intriguing, and hopefully, Adam Sandler’s listening. On the other hand, Happy Gilmore 2 had Couples and other golf legends, like Jack Nicklaus. If Sandler got them in the movie once, he could do it again – now that he knows how.

How Adam Sandler hooked golf pros for Happy Gilmore 2

Initially, when Adam Sandler was making the original Happy Gilmore, “nobody really knew about us yet,” Sandler tells Front Office Sports. “We probably asked a few people to be in it, and everyone was like, ‘Not right now. We’ve got real golf to worry about.’” The only active PGA Tour player who joined in was six-time major winner Lee Trevino.

Sandler recalls that Trevino was too busy to visit the Vancouver set, so they filmed some of his disapproving reactions at a Florida golf course instead. “Lee was cool, man,” Sandler says. “He was nice enough to do it.”

Fast forward to the making of Happy Gilmore 2. Sandler wanted to bring together PGA Tour and LIV Golf stars in the movie amid the real-life friction between the two leagues. In the film, PGA Tour stars like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy team up with LIV stars like Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka to save “regular golf” from the rival Maxi Golf Tour. “We just wanted to make some sort of reason that they’re all together,” Sandler said. “They’re all on the same team, all pulling for the same thing.”

Happy Gilmore 2 was released on Netflix on July 25, 2025. The movie features a slew of golf legends like Fred Couples, Jack Nicklaus, and Lee Trevino in cameos. According to Sandler, getting top golfers to participate took some “cajoling” via Chad Mumm, cofounder of Pro Shop Holdings. The film’s storyline, involving the rivalry between traditional golf and Maxi Golf, mirrors the real-life tensions between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.