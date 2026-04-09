Golf Legend Supports Controversial Golf Rule That Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler Rallied Against

On Thursday morning, before a single shot of the 2026 Masters had been played, three of the greatest champions in the sport’s history sat down for a press conference – Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, and Gary Player. And the conversation quickly turned to the one issue consuming professional golf right now: what to do about the ball.

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Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley had already set the tone the day before, declaring that “failure is not an option” in deciding on ball distance. When the question reached Garry Player, the nine-time major champion didn’t soften anything.

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“I believe the ball should be cut back 60 yards, only for professional golf,” Player said. “It’s a tragedy. There is no such thing as a par-5 in the world today. We saw Rory with a 7-iron last year when he won the Masters — they’re hitting 8-irons and 7-irons to par-5s.”

That number stands out because of what it challenges. The sport’s governing bodies, the United States Golf Association and The R&A, are currently working toward a rollback that would reduce driving distance for elite players by roughly 13 to 15 yards later this decade. Garry is asking for a drastic rollout plan.

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Watson agreed that a rollback is necessary, though stopped short of naming a figure. Nicklaus went further, backing Player directly and calling the current proposal inadequate. “What they’re doing right now is throwing a deck chair off the Titanic,” Nicklaus said. “It needs to really come back.”

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Meanwhile, Garry’s position puts him firmly at odds with a vocal group of active tour players who have pushed back hard against any form of rollback.

When the USGA and R&A first proposed changes to ball testing standards back in 2023, Justin Thomas didn’t hold back. Thomas called it “a solution for a problem that doesn’t exist” and said it was “so bad for the game of golf.” “It irritates me,” Thomas said, “because it’s consistent with decisions and things that the USGA has done in the past.” Rickie Fowler was equally pointed. “Why are you changing it?” Fowler asked. “The game has never been in a better place. Especially after COVID, it’s never been stronger.” He also flagged the commercial ripple effects of manufacturers, sponsorships, and tour economics as complications the governing bodies were underplaying. He later called the rollback “a huge step back.”

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Apart from the rules and how they will impact the sports standard, Garry also seems to be pointing at a bigger problem. He brings up how stretching the course is going to cause bigger, more unsustainable problems. He also raises an argument that talks about money. Courses around the world are spending enormous sums to keep up with modern distances, stretching layouts, consuming water, and burning through maintenance budgets.

The Course Can Only Stretch So Far

Augusta National has changed alongside the modern game. For most of its history, the course measured under 7,000 yards. In 2026, it stretches to 7,565.

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“That money could be allocated to African American areas where they need to be able to play golf and encourage them to play golf, for schools, for hospitals,” he said. “We’re just wasting the money.”

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It’s a problem every major venue faces. Augusta National has the resources to buy neighbouring land and rebuild holes. Most courses do not. And even Augusta, with all its wealth, is running out of room.

“The amount of money being spent around the world is probably close to $100 million,” Player said. “And it’s going into making golf courses longer. We’re running out of water. Fertilization, machinery, labor—where are we going? That money is being wasted.”

Golf analyst Brandel Chamblee raised a similar concern ahead of the Masters, warning that even the proposed rollback may not be enough. The worry, he explained, is that players will simply recoup whatever distance they lose through training, technique, and equipment especially as courses continue to widen fairways and remove rough to accommodate modern ball speeds.

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Garry argues that the only real fix is a significant cut to the ball itself. Without it, courses will keep stretching, costs will keep rising, and the fundamental shape of the game, par-3s, par-4s, par-5s, as genuinely distinct challenges, will continue to erode.

“Look what they’ve done here,” Player said, gesturing to Augusta. “It’s amazing when you think what this golf course used to play and what it plays now..

He paused.

“I don’t know where we go. What’s going to happen in 30 years’ time is going to be beyond one’s imagination.”