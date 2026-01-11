Golf Loses Another Classic as a 53-Year-Old Course Prepares to Vanish

The grass at Briar Leaf Golf Club has felt its last spike. This 53-year-old golf course in La Porte has never hosted any official events, but it has always offered a getaway for families and their friends for many decades. Now, the sound of the clubs hitting the balls will soon become a distant memory.

According to Golfweek’s Stan Maddux, the La Porte City Council made a final choice on Monday. They voted unanimously to rezone the 116-acre site for a brand-new housing project. This move allows Lennar Homes of Indiana to build nearly 300 single-family houses.

Lennar Homes plans to offer houses that will sit on lots only 45 to 60 feet wide and priced between $350,000 and $450,000. This is much smaller than the formal rule of 100-foot-wide lots. And according to many, it is a problem. Gary Metcalf, a nearby resident who spoke up about the project, told Golfweek, “I’m not against it. I’m just against you stacking too many people into one little area, too tight.”

Attorney Dave Ambers, who represents a homeowner close to the proposed development, also said that newly built homes in smaller lots will harm the character of existing homes on and around the golf course, with lots up to 200 feet wide. So he asked the council to wait and study the impact more.

Water is another big worry for folks living near the old golf course. Another resident, Ethan Koontz, believes the dense houses will stop rain from soaking into the ground. This extra water could flood the nearby wetlands and cause problems for wildlife.

However, City Council member Lauren Huffman says state experts will review all drainage plans. “There are a lot of reviews. It takes a lot of time to make sure that we’re putting back in what we’re getting out of it,” Huffman said.

Bert Cook, executive director of the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership, said many homebuyers want smaller lots these days. And he believes smaller lots also increase the number of homes, and it allows the new residential developers to profit more and pay the entire cost of the development without relying on help from the city.

Many residents would like the property to remain as it is, and they raised environmental and traffic concerns. Vice president of land for Lennar, Todd Clevenn, and project engineer Madeline Larman assured two large wetlands at the course would not be affected by the new development. Only an isolated wetland that totals less than an acre can be affected. And any other impact will be mitigated under IDEM and U.S. Army Corps permitting requirements.

The owners closed the Briar Leaf golf course permanently after years of struggle. Sadly, no one wanted to buy the business until the housing developer emerged as a potential buyer. The site will likely see the first construction crews by the spring of 2026. While the future of the Portofino Grill restaurant is unclear, the fairways are gone.

This change in La Porte is not an isolated event

Similar stories are popping up across the country, like the 110-year-old Willow Springs Country Club in Carolina. Owners Jimmy and Paula Gurkin recently sold their beloved family business to a new group of developers. This course opened back in 1915 and survived two world wars before meeting its final fate.

Willow Springs was more than just a place to hit golf balls. It offered tennis courts, swimming pools, and a banquet space for local weddings. Veteran golfer Butch O’Briant said he ‘fell in love’ with the 120-acre property. Amateur player Dickie Fulford credited the course for making him a better competitor. Now, the par-71 fairways will likely become streets and sidewalks by next year.

Sometimes, the end of a legendary course comes with a sudden and tragic incident. In London, a massive fire recently destroyed the 36-year-old clubhouse at the famous West Essex Golf Club. Sixty brave firefighters fought the blaze, but the building opened by Sir Michael Bonallak OBE was demolished. This clubhouse had stood since 1989 and served as a crown jewel for British amateur golf history. While no one was hurt, the soul of the club was burned away in a single afternoon.

Two years ago, down in Sydney, Australia, the Moore Park Golf Course was fighting a different kind of turf war. The government decided to chop the 18-hole course in half to create more park space for people. They want to turn 50 acres of prime golfing land into a central park by mid-2026.

From Sydney to La Porte, the map of the world’s sporting green spaces is changing very rapidly. Economic pressure and the need for new homes are forcing many old clubs to hang up their bags. Whether through fire or housing projects, these historic fairways are losing their long and difficult battles.