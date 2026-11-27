For 13 years in golf, Jordan Spieth remained the last teenager to win on the PGA Tour. His victory was seen as something special, and few expected another teenager to achieve the same so soon. But that changed in November. In a playoff in Cabo, 19-year-old Blades Brown defeated Ben James to become the youngest PGA Tour winner since 1931.

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And Brown was not the only young player making headlines. In 2026, the next generation of golfers began turning their potential into big wins. Two weeks in a row during the summer, recent PGA Tour University graduates claimed their first tour victories. The last time two American first-time winners aged 24 or younger achieved that in consecutive weeks was in 2017, when Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau did it.

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This time, five young players caught everyone’s attention. Their performances showed that the future of golf may already be arriving faster than anyone expected.

1. Blades Brown (19): The Teenager Who Ended a 95-Year Wait

Blades Brown never waited for the right age to make his mark in golf. The Nashville native, son of former WNBA player Rhonda Blades, skipped college and turned professional in December 2024 at just 17. A year earlier, at 16, he had already made history by breaking Bobby Jones’s record as the youngest medalist at the U.S. Amateur.

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The Korn Ferry Tour became his next big test. The 19-year-old handled it better than anyone expected, finishing ninth in the points race to become the youngest player to graduate from the tour. He carried that form into the PGA Tour, shooting a second-round 60 at The American Express in January. The performance put him in the final group alongside Scottie Scheffler.

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But his biggest moment came in Cabo. Brown began the final round seven shots behind the leader. Instead of giving up, he fired a 63 to finish at 23-under 265 and force a playoff against James, who had held a four-shot lead. Brown went on to win.

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The victory brought more than a trophy. It earned him a two-year exemption into the Tour’s new Championship Series, which begins in 2028, along with his first appearances at the Players Championship and PGA Championship.

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For a player who has never let his age define him, his motto says it all: “The golf ball doesn’t care how old you are.”

2. Jackson Koivun (21): Three Starts to a Trophy

Jackson Koivun did not take long to make the jump from amateur golf to the PGA Tour. His summer began with a strong finish at the U.S. Open, where he tied for 23rd at 5-over and shared the low-amateur honors. The following month, he turned professional. Just three starts later, he had his first PGA Tour victory.

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The win at the 3M Open did not come easily. Scottie Scheffler, playing five groups ahead, posted a brilliant 63 and set a tough target in the clubhouse. Koivun could hear the crowd talking about the world No. 1. But Koivun stayed focused. While Scheffler was giving his post-round interview, Koivun made a birdie on the 16th to reach 25-under. He eventually won by three shots with a tournament-record score of 259.

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His success did not stop there. Koivun qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs as the No. 70 seed and earned a captain’s pick for the Presidents Cup, where the United States faced an International team. Captain Brandt Snedeker trusted his instincts when selecting the young golfer. Although Justin Thomas noticed his nerves on the first tee, Koivun settled in and finished with a 2-0-1 record. He also defeated Si Woo Kim in singles and helped the U.S. complete its comeback victory.

His selection made history. No player who started the year without a PGA Tour card had competed in the Presidents Cup since Jordan Spieth in 2013.

Now, Koivun has another big stage waiting for him. On Black Friday, he will compete in the Skins Game alongside Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Wyndham Clark. His rapid rise began through the PGA Tour University Accelerated program, which allows top college players to turn professional early. In just a few months, he has gone from amateur golf to sharing the course with some of the biggest names in the sport.

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3. Miles Russell (18): The Amateur Who Played Like a Pro

Miles Russell is the top-ranked junior in the American Junior Golf Association, and 2026 showed he could hold his own against professionals. He qualified for the U.S. Open on his 38th hole of the day, in a playoff, with Tiger Woods’ son Charlie on his bag.

At Shinnecock Hills, he became the second-youngest male amateur since World War II to make a U.S. Open cut. His playing partner, 54-year-old Padraig Harrington, put it in perspective: “I can’t remember what I was doing when I was 17 years of age.”

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On Sunday, Russell asked a rules official for permission and had his father, who knew nothing about it, take the bag for the 18th hole. He finished tied for 39th at 7-over.

The best result came in Austin. The day after signing with Florida State, he made five straight birdies on the opening day’s back stretch and finished tied for 22nd at 11-under as the only amateur in the field, the best PGA Tour finish of his career. As an amateur, he couldn’t collect a dollar. He turned 18 on November 1 and played the final round with Brown. He joins Florida State next fall, and the Tour will still be waiting.

4. Ben James (23): The Ball-Striker Who Keeps Getting Close

James is the one on this list who has been knocking on the door. He finished No. 1 in the PGA Tour University Ranking, a system that gives top college players Tour status, after seven college wins and 35 top-10s in 46 starts. His college teammate Bryan Lee said he’s “week-in and week-out the best ball striker I’ve ever played with.”

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The pro results fit that description. He tied for 23rd at the U.S. Open. At the Biltmore Championship in September, he matched his career-low 61 in the final round and still finished second, two shots behind Jacob Bridgeman, who birdied four of his last six holes.

Cabo was both his best and hardest week. He lost his four-shot lead, then holed an eagle putt on the 72nd hole to force the playoff. It was the only putt he made all day from more than 15 feet. On the second playoff hole, he missed a 6-footer, and Brown made his 3-footer. Through 13 pro starts, he had five top-five finishes, two of them runner-ups. The first win looks like a matter of when.

5. Michael Thorbjornsen (25): The Quiet One Who Broke Through

Michael Thorbjornsen’s golf career moved at a different speed. He went straight to the PGA Tour in 2024 as the No. 1 player in the PGA Tour University Ranking. He first announced himself as an amateur, finishing fourth at the 2022 Travelers Championship on a sponsor exemption.

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At the Rocket Classic in August, he shot a bogey-free 63 with five birdies on the back nine and finished with a 26-foot putt on the 72nd hole. The PGA Tour called it the largest come-from-behind win in the tournament’s history. Runner-up Schauffele was gracious: “he just beat me straight up.” It was the final Rocket Classic.

The sequel came in November at The RSM Classic. In the final group, he holed a 6-foot birdie putt on 18 to join a four-way playoff, which Marco Penge won on the first extra hole. He took a tie for second. His PGA Tour profile had him 40th in the world in October.

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The five players may be young, but they bring different strengths to the game. Brown averages around 311 yards off the tee and plays with plenty of confidence. Koivun stands out with his iron play, ranking second in the RSM field in strokes gained on approach. James is known for his strong ball-striking, while Thorbjornsen combines power with years of experience before finally winning a title. Russell, meanwhile, is still an amateur but is already showing the skills of a professional.

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Their journeys have also been different. Brown came through the Korn Ferry Tour, while Koivun, James and Thorbjornsen earned their chances through PGA Tour University. Their success shows how the Tour’s development system is helping young players reach the top level earlier.

Even Scottie Scheffler noticed the rise of these young stars. After losing to Koivun, he said, “We’re seeing a lot of really, really good young talent in the game today.”

The 2028 Championship Series will give these players a chance to compete on a smaller but bigger-paying stage. Brown has already secured his place. But the bigger question remains: which of these five young players will become a serious contender at a major championship first?