Golf Pro Overcome With Emotion After Record-Breaking DP World Tour Win

22-year-old Casey Jarvis has just delivered the steadiest finish of his young career at the Karen Country Club in Nairobi. Two Sunday lightning suspensions threatened to stall his charge at the Magical Kenya Open. However, when play finally resumed, the South African held his nerve. Jarvis signed for an eight-under 62 and a tournament-record 25-under total to win the $2.7 million event. However, what mattered more was his achieving the feat in front of his father.

Reflecting on his triumphant run, Jarvis emotionally stated, “It’s amazing. I’ve actually never won in front of my dad before, so I’ve wanted to win in front of him so badly, and to finally do it when he’s here is… Yeah, I feel… I can’t explain to you the emotions. I was so nervous coming down the last two. So yeah, it feels great.”

The 22-year-old has always had his father, Kevin Jarvis, as his pillar of support. Not only has Kevin been his caddie in many events, but he has also played the most pivotal role as his longtime coach. When young Casey was struggling with his form and game, his father made sure to travel with him and help him with the required guidance and support.

A 15-foot birdie on the 17th hole gave him a much required breathing room. Following that, he shot an eagle on the 18th and took control of the game play. Finally toppling the likes of David Bryant and Hennie Du Plessis, he secured his DP World Tour win with 25 under par.

How Casey Jarvis bounced back with twin Sunshine Tour victories in 2025

For Jarvis, 2025 turned out to be a year of breakthrough and consolidation. While he was struggling with his performance previously, he managed to bounce back last year on the greens.

2025 for Casey Jarvis was highlighted by two professional victories on the Sunshine Tour. That further helped him secure his playing privileges for 2026. At the Hyundai Open, he grabbed his first 2025 win with a score of 23-under par, winning by one stroke over Ryan van Velzen.

CASEY JARVIS, taking the first shot from hole 1 during the matchday of the Open de España presented by Madrid, held at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid on October 10, 2025, in Madrid, Spain.

In the very same month, he won in a playoff against Barend Botha after finishing regulation at 24-under par at the Vodacom Origins of Golf Final. He faced tough competition from Botha as he kept matching Jarvis shot for shot near the end of the tournament.

On the 17th hole, which was a par 4, both of them scored a two. Then on the 18th hole, they both settled at birdies, making the rivalry go neck to neck. Then the playoffs began.

In the playoff, too, they made birdies on that hole two more times, so neither of them could take the lead. Finally, on the third playoff hole, Jarvis scored an eagle, and Botha failed to secure the win as he finished with a birdie.