Golf Pro Responds to Rory McIlroy Spoiling His Big Royal Portrush Moment by Accident

The 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush should have been about showcasing the world’s best golfers at peak performance. Instead, it turned into a frustrating masterclass in how not to cover professional golf.

Jordan Smith was ready for his moment in the spotlight when he stepped into a greenside bunker during the championship. The English professional executed what should have been a memorable recovery shot at one of golf’s most prestigious venues. However, television cameras had other priorities that day. Instead of focusing on Smith’s skillful bunker play, broadcasters chose to capture Rory McIlroy examining grass in the foreground while Smith’s shot unfolded as mere background action.

The coverage decision effectively robbed Smith of his moment on golf’s biggest stage. Furthermore, it highlighted everything wrong with modern golf broadcasting priorities. Smith, currently ranked 89th in the world, deserved proper recognition for his shot-making during the major championship. Nevertheless, the cameras prioritized McIlroy’s less eventful examination of the grass over actual competitive golf action.

The incident gained widespread attention when @WagerGames1 created a viral meme highlighting the coverage gaffe. The post sarcastically captioned the footage with “Did you guys see me on tv? The cameras were all over our group!” while showing Smith’s bunker shot relegated to the background. Smith himself quoted the meme on his official X account with a series of laughing emojis: 😂😂😂😂, bringing the coverage mishap to over 17,000 viewers. Moreover, his lighthearted response demonstrated how even the players themselves recognize the absurdity of star-focused coverage decisions.

Smith has earned two DP World Tour victories and consistently made cuts throughout his distinguished career. However, moments like these remind players that skill and execution matter less than name recognition when the cameras are rolling. The coverage decision reduced Smith’s competitive moment to background noise in McIlroy’s less compelling storyline.

This incident represented just one of several broadcasting failures that plagued the 2025 Open Championship. Technical difficulties created chaos throughout the tournament telecast. NBC reporter Smylie Kaufman suffered a microphone malfunction that led to an embarrassing on-air moment. Additionally, American viewers missed crucial moments due to poorly timed commercial breaks. These problems forced NBC executives to issue public apologies, yet golf fans continued to question the broadcasters’ competence during major championships.

Previous major championships have suffered similar broadcasting troubles. The 2025 U.S. Open faced fierce criticism over excessive commercials and technical failures. Similarly, the Evian Championship experienced broadcast delays that left production running minutes behind live action.

Open Championship Highlights Smaller Names’ Fight for Recognition

Jordan Smith’s viral moment highlights a broader challenge faced by lesser-known professionals during major championships. Television coverage prioritizes established stars like McIlroy, Scheffler, and DeChambeau over other professionals. Smith’s bunker shot being relegated to background footage while cameras focused on McIlroy exemplifies this coverage pattern.

The coverage disparity creates measurable impacts on players’ careers. Television exposure directly correlates with sponsorship opportunities and social media engagement. Broadcasters missed compelling storylines from players outside the spotlight during the 2025 Open Championship. Smith has achieved notable success, including a record-setting performance under 30 at the Portugal Masters. Networks provided minimal coverage of such accomplishments when bigger names competed simultaneously.

Golf’s television ratings have declined significantly across recent seasons. Rory McIlroy noted that PGA Tour ratings were “down 20 percent across the board” during 2024. The Valspar Championship averaged 1.886 million viewers, representing a 27% decline from the previous year’s 2.594 million. Fans expressed widespread frustration with NBC’s coverage quality during major championships, particularly regarding the excessive number of commercials and missed key moments.

Smith’s experience illustrates the current reality of golf broadcasting. Networks face pressure to balance star power with comprehensive coverage while maintaining viewer interest. Broadcasting decisions continue to prioritize name recognition over competitive action during major championships.