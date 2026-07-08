Golf Star Makes Two Holes-in-one On Same Day, The Odds Of It Happening is 1 in 67 Million

A hole-in-one is already the shot every golfer dreams about. Two in the same day? That only happens about once in 67 million attempts. It’s the kind of feat most golfers will never witness, let alone accomplish.

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Colin Montgomerie just did it anyway.

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The World Golf Hall of Famer made two holes-in-one on the same day during the official opening of the Wee Course at Harbor Shores Resort in Benton Harbor, Michigan. This is a community par-3 short course he designed himself. What made it more remarkable was the club in his hands. Montgomerie had borrowed a chipper from Jeff Fettig, the former Whirlpool CEO and driving force behind the Harbor Shores project, and turned what was supposed to be a ceremonial walk-through into something no one at the event will forget.

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After sinking his second ace, he made clear the club was not going back.

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“Well, I’m gonna take this home to Scotland and put it on the wall,” he said. “It’s now the million-dollar chipper… I’m taking it now, I’m stealing it.”

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Montgomerie aced the 43-yard third hole and the 60-yard fifth hole as he walked the course with media and young golfers from the area’s PGA Junior League and First Tee Benton Harbor programs. He skipped the fourth hole between the two, meaning both aces came on consecutive shots he played. When he arrived, 51 aces had been recorded on the course. By the time he was done, there were 53.

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The Wee Course was designed by Montgomerie to give young players a place to learn and fall in love with the game. It features nine holes ranging from 20 to 80 yards and can be completed in under an hour. Green fees are $30 for nine holes, $40 for 18 holes, and $50 for all-day access.

This is far from the first time Montgomerie has aced a hole. He has reportedly recorded 17 holes-in-one across his career. One of the more celebrated came at the 2002 Cisco World Match Play Championship, where he aced the par-3 second hole at Wentworth Club. Another came during an international showcase event that featured a $1 million prize, which Montgomerie has described as the largest reward he ever earned from a single swing.

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Making one hole-in-one is already a milestone. The odds of an amateur doing it stand at roughly 12,000-to-1. Making two in the same day pushes those odds to approximately 67 million-to-1. For a golfer who has spent decades collecting victories and unforgettable moments, this is another remarkable chapter. Doing it on a course he designed, with a borrowed club, only adds to the story.

A Brief Summary of Colin Montgomerie’s Legendary Career Achievements

Colin Montgomerie is an icon in the golfing world. He is, in fact, one of the most successful European golfers of all time and a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame.

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Montgomerie won a record eight Order of Merit titles as Europe’s top player. Even more impressively, seven of those titles came consecutively between 1993 and 1999. He also has 31 European Tour victories to his name, placing him fourth on the tour’s all-time wins list. At one point during the late 1990s, he was also No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Other notable achievements of Montgomerie’s career include playing in eight Ryder Cup competitions between 1991 and 2006, never losing a single match in individual singles play, and successfully captaining the European team to victory at the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor Resort, among many other accomplishments.

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By all accounts, Montgomerie is indeed a legend of the game. Even with a career filled with remarkable achievements, recording two consecutive holes-in-one in a single day is the kind of accomplishment that stands out as one of the rarest moments of his golfing journey.