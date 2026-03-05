Golf Tournament Cancelled Last-Minute as Middle East Tensions Escalate

The Indorama Ventures Open Golf Championship in India has been forced into a last-minute change. It all happened after the escalating tensions in the Middle East triggered widespread travel disruptions. The event was originally scheduled as part of the HotelPlanner Tour calendar. While golf fans in the Indian subcontinent were looking forward to the event, it will no longer carry the tour’s sanction following difficulties faced by players and staff traveling through the region.

“Due to the ongoing military action in the Middle East, HotelPlanner Tour staff and players are currently facing significant travel disruption ahead of next week’s Indorama Ventures Open Golf Championship in Ahmedabad, India, with many scheduled to travel via the Middle East,” read the official statement from the HotelPlanner Tour.

They further clarified, “As a result, the decision has been taken with the Professional Golf Tour of India to withdraw the HotelPlanner Tour sanction from this event.”

The tournament, scheduled to begin from March 12 at Kalhaar Blues & Greens Golf Club in Ahmedabad, and would have been concluded on March 15. But now it will proceed solely under the sanction of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI). Multiple HotelPlanner Tour personnel and competitors have been struggling to either exit or transit through the Middle East. Such a scenario forced the officials to resort to such a resolution.

The official statement also stated, “The tournament will continue to be staged but will now be sanctioned solely by the Professional Golf Tour of India. This is an evolving situation that we will continue to monitor very closely, with assessments made on a tournament-by-tournament basis.”

The United States and Israel launched air strikes on Iran. That, in turn, has severely affected air travel across the region. It has led to airport closures and major disruptions in international routes. Furthermore, many of the tour’s participants relied on connecting flights through Middle Eastern hubs. But now, the uncertainty made logistical planning nearly impossible.

The European circuit’s feeder tour opted to step back from the event just days before it began. Thus, now, the Indian circuit has been forced to carry the tournament forward independently.

Meanwhile, the LIV Golf players, too, are facing travel disruptions owing to the recent geopolitical issues.

Jon Rahm arranges rescue flight for stranded LIV golfers to reach Hong Kong

Eight LIV golfers, including Adrian Meronk, Laurie Canter, and Lee Westwood, have been facing extreme difficulties in returning from the Middle East. While LIV Hong Kong was knocking on their doors, they failed to board flights as various locations of the subcontinent air travel facility were disrupted.

The LIV Hong Kong is scheduled to kick off on March 5 at the Hong Kong Golf Club. Thus, officials have been forced to keep alternate players on standby as the chaotic world situation might be affecting the field for the LIV event. Several players were scheduled to fly from Muscat airport in Oman to Thailand and then to Hong Kong. However, Dubai and Oman have stopped flights from their airports for an indefinite time.

USA Today via Reuters Jun 11, 2024; Pinehurst, North Carolina, USA; Jon Rahm speaks to the media during a press conference at the U.S. Open golf tournament at Pinehurst No. 2. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Reflecting on the scenario, Caleb Suratt, who was stuck in the Middle East, added, “It was terrifying. But since then, it’s been O.K. It was bad Sunday and Monday here with missile interceptions.”

Amid such a situation, Jon Rahm has been trying to help the LIV Golf players, as he boldly asked Legion XIII associates, “Do whatever you have to do, but get them out of there.”

Following Rahm’s statement, the airspace opened at Muscat airport. Golfers had a 280-mile drive to the airport from Dubai. Rahm arranged for a flight resorting to his partnership with the private aviation company, VistaJet.

Boarding the VistaJet flight, the golfers landed in Hong Kong on Thursday, just a day before they would be teeing off for the $20 million event.