Golf Veteran Defends Rory McIlroy’s Caddie Months After He Faced Public Backlash

While the focus in the sport of golf is usually on a golfer, caddies can sometimes steal the limelight. For many, it is usually a positive recognition. For instance, Steve Williams was on the bag during 13 of Tiger Woods‘ 15 major wins. Jim ‘Bones’ MacKay was there for Phil Mickelson’s five out of his six major wins. And the same goes for Angelo Argea. He caddied for Jack Nicklaus and Mike “Fluff” Cowan, who has worked with Tiger Woods and Jim Furyk. But for some caddies like Harry Diamond, who is on the bag for Rory McIlroy, the spotlight can turn out to be negative.

And when it comes to both negative and positive spotlight on a caddie, who better to share insights than veteran Billy Foster himself? Foster has had a 40-year-long caddying career. During this time, he has had an opportunity to work with elite golfers, including Seve Ballesteros, Darren Clarke, Lee Westwood, Matt Fitzpatrick, and others. In fact, he has won 45 tournaments worldwide, working with multiple golfers.

Relying on his expertise and experience, Billy Foster opened up about the harsh criticism Rory McIlroy’s caddie, Harry Diamond, has faced. “It’s uncalled for,” Foster told the Irish Golfer Magazine. “We all know that if it’s left or right, it’s the coach’s fault, and if it’s long or short, it’s the caddie’s fault. It’s never the player’s fault. But I’ve always defended Harry. I think he’s got a lot of unnecessary abuse, really. He’s a +2 golfer, he’s a good player, he’s been Rory’s best mate since they were eight years old, he respects him, and he wouldn’t be scared telling him what he thinks. He’s a good caddie.”

Harry Diamond is an accomplished golfer himself. He followed McIlroy’s footsteps in winning the West of Ireland Championship in 2012. However, he took McIlroy’s bag after the career Grand Slam winner split with J.P. Fitzgerald in 2017. McIlroy and Diamond are best of friends. Their friendship started when they were just eight years old, and has grown to a professional relationship now. He was also the World No. 2’s best man when he wed Erica Stoll.

The 2025 Masters champion has time and again said how supportive Diamond has been. “He’s a massive part of what I do, and I couldn’t think of anyone better to share it with than him,” McIlroy said after his Masters win. However, Diamond has faced criticism many times. The criticism peaked especially after McIlroy’s heartbreaking loss at the 2024 U.S. Open.

Critics said that Diamond is not experienced enough. They said that he had been a scapegoat for McIlroy’s lack of major championships since their partnership began. Some critics have specifically pointed to certain decisions, like club selection at the 2024 U.S. Open. But Billy Foster says that Diamond can’t be blamed because the ultimate decision would still be of McIlroy’s.

“Sure, there are one or two instances where he should’ve done this or should’ve done that, but Rory is his own boss. Rory will do what he wants to do, at the end of the day. He’s always been a positive player in going for things, and that’s not Harry’s fault. He does a really good job.”

Billy Foster acknowledged that there were a few instances where Diamond might have been wrong. But that’s something every caddie faces. So people shouldn’t pin that on Harry Diamond. Rory McIlroy is also of the same opinion.

Rory McIlroy defended Harry Diamond

Rory McIlroy didn’t hesitate to publicly defend Harry Diamond by calling out critics and their unfairness.

“You know, it’s certainly unfair,” McIlroy said. “Hank Haney has never been in that position. Smylie has been in that position once. I love Smylie, and he was out there with us on 18, but just because Harry is not as vocal or loud with his words as other caddies, it doesn’t mean that he doesn’t say anything and that he doesn’t do anything. I just wish that, you know, these guys that criticize when things don’t go my way, they never say anything good when things do go my way.”

He even publicly took the names of former pro Smylie Kaufman and coach Hank Haney for their criticism of Diamond. McIlroy highlighted Diamond’s key role in his successes, including wins at Dubai, Quail Hollow, two FedEx Cups, and Ryder Cups. The 5x major winner said critics only focus on failures and never praise Diamond’s contributions. This wasn’t the first time he stepped up to defend Diamond.

“I think over the years I’ve proven I know what I’m doing out here,” McIlroy told BBC Sport Northern Ireland. “I wouldn’t have him on the bag if I didn’t think he was good at what he did.” McIlroy has shown deep personal regard for Diamond, speaking emotionally about their friendship. He has highlighted Diamond’s positive influence in helping control nerves before critical moments, such as during his playoff victory at the Masters.