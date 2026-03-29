Golf Veteran Urges PGA Tour to Give Tiger Woods Severe Punishment Over ‘Shameful’ DUI Case

Shockwaves have rippled through professional golf once again, and they are not related to on-course play. It is about a fresh off-course incident involving Tiger Woods. After his DUI arrest on Friday, March 27, 2026, in Florida, the Big Cat is to face legal challenges. Yet, the veteran golfer, Mark Lye, is expecting him to face some golf troubles, too. His remarks hint at consequences that could extend far beyond a single incident.

“First domino should be to take Tiger’s name off LA Open Genisis…not a good look. Next, the Hero. As a former player myself, as well as broadcaster, I couldn’t even show my face again. His kids will suffer as well, shameful and selfish,” Mark Lye wrote in an X post.

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Besides that, Lye further said Saturday on “Fox & Friends Weekend.” “I don’t like sugar-coating things, and the way I look at it, there’s got to be some sort of punishment or withdrawal or some sort of suspension from the game.”

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Woods got arrested when his Land Rover hit a pressure‑cleaning truck and rolled over on its side. The incident occurred on a residential lane close to the 50-year-old’s home. No one was severely injured, but it became a question of responsibility and reckless driving. And while Woods’ breathalyzer test showed 0%, he refused a urine test, leading to a DUI arrest.

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After the incident, he spent 8 hours in jail, which is the minimum requirement according to Florida’s DUI statutes. However, he got bail at around 11:15 pm and was seen leaving the station in the passenger seat of an SUV.

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Now, Lye wants the 82x PGA Tour winner to be removed as the host of both the Genesis Invitational and the Hero World Challenge, and there’s also the Future Competition Committee chairmanship role that can be put on line.

Lye is a retired pro himself and has played on the PGA Tour for multiple years. Across his journey, he had 506 starts on the PGA Tour and made the cut in 332 of them. He was also the champion at the 1983 Bank of Boston Classic, where he carded rounds of 69-69-71-64 to finish 11-under and win the event.

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He is asking for severe punishment for Tiger Woods because of the influence he carries on others, being one of the biggest golf icons. The fact that this was not his first DUI incident also plays a vital role. In May 2017, Woods was found asleep behind the wheel. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Jupiter, Florida.

The toxicology report showed the presence of five prescription drugs in his system. The Big Cat pleaded guilty to reckless driving, paid a fine of $250, and took a 12‑month diversion program. However, no further action was taken against him.

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Now, the Tour does have tools to act on matters like these. Its member handbook policy prohibits members from violating alcohol or behavior rules. However, since this was an off-course incident, things are a little different. But it does not mean there’s nothing the PGA Tour can do about it.

Still, while Mark Lye is calling for punishment for Tiger Woods, many others have shown him support during these challenging times.

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Anthony Kim shared a supportive message for Tiger Woods

Anthony Kim is someone who has faced the challenges of addiction and has come back stronger. After a 12-year hiatus because of mental health challenges related to addiction, Kim made a comeback to LIV Golf in 2024. Then, he got relegated in 2025 and returned to the roster by winning the LIV Golf Promotions 2026.

As someone who has faced and fought these challenges, Kim shared a heartfelt message for Tiger Woods.

“Dunno wat @tigerwoods is dealin w & it isn’t my business. As some1 who has & will always deal w my own issues like every other human I pray the man who positively influenced my life and millions of others overcomes wat he is going thru. Trust GOD 1% BETTER SOBER is DOPE🔥,” Kim wrote about the Tiger Woods incident in an X post.

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Kim also acknowledged that what’s going on with Tiger Woods isn’t his business. However, he just wants to pray for someone who has influenced his and many other people’s lives.

President Donald Trump also commented on the incident.

“I feel so badly. He’s got some difficulties,” Trump said. “There was an accident, that’s all I know. He’s a very close friend of mine. He’s an amazing person, amazing man, but some difficulties.”

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Voices like Anthony Kim and Donald Trump reflect support and empathy for Tiger Woods during a difficult moment. However, the divide in public reaction is becoming increasingly hard to ignore.