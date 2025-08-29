Golf Veteran Discloses True Reason Behind Tiger Woods’s Heated Play That Even Stunned Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler, widely seen as Tiger Woods’s “heir apparent,” admits his game changed the moment he grasped the sheer intensity Woods brought to every shot. That realization, sparked after the 2020 Masters, has fueled Scheffler’s rise to three majors and 18 PGA Tour wins in just three years. But it also raises a bigger question: where did that unmatched intensity in Woods come from in the first place?

Money, says veteran pros Nick O’Hern and Mark Allen on a recent episode of Talk Birdie to Me (Podcast). But it may not be the way you think. Before commenting on that, Allen acknowledges the popular belief that “The intensity [in Woods] was unbelievable.” Of course, the number of people following Woods helped make it stand out more. “But I reckon that would also come, you know, the amount of people following Tiger, it never changed. I don’t think you could turn up and not do that, ’cause you’d want to entertain,” O’Hern adds.

It didn’t help that Tiger Woods would often enter a so-called “black out moment” during intense golf tournaments. Why? Allen gives Michael Jordan’s example to explain it more. “He [Jordan] always said, “Look, if I’m going to be out here on the court, I got to give these people my best effort, and they pay money to come see me.” And it’s similar in that instance,” Allen adds. Still, part of the reason Woods was so locked in was that he wanted to win.

And that’s something even golf legend Ernie Els agreed on. In an exclusive, he shared the one thing he noticed that helped Woods stand out among his peers. Can you guess what it was? Yes, intensity “to strangle the golf course.” “On the first tee he was ready to go. He was ready to absolutely strangle the golf course and get to the field eventually and really take down the tournament,” Els stated.

So, the money bit was definitely attractive, but perhaps not as much as winning the tournament itself. In an exclusive with ESPN, Woods made that much clear. When asked “what drives you,” Woods simply replied, “winning.” Well, that’s definitely an answer you can expect from him. But is there “nothing else?” Woods shook his head, “In golf, winning.”

Now, watever the motivation may be, Allen suggests, “If you can actually do that every single time you get over a golf ball, I’m fully focused. I’m fully locked in. Yeah, I know it’s, you may not hit good shots all the time, but man, it’s going to improve your golf so much in the long run.” And nothing’s a bigger proof of that than Woods’s shining resume: 82 PGA Tour wins and 15 major wins, even though that’s not enough to convince golf legend John Daly‘s views.

John Daly suggests you don’t need to lock in as much as Tiger Woods

John Daly, golf’s Wild Thing, has carved a niche for himself with his eccentric style and unorthodox approach to the game. Yet, despite his unconventional methods, Daly holds Tiger Woods in high esteem. The two met early in their careers, and Daly was struck by Woods’s raw talent and dedication. He even offered to look out for the young prodigy, sparking a year-long friendship built on mutual respect.

Daly admires Woods’s intense work ethic, saying, “The way he works out the way he practices and everything he does is 100%.” Woods’s daily routine is grueling, with a punishing schedule that includes running miles, hitting balls for hours, and intense gym sessions. But Daly warns that this level of dedication may take a toll on golfers in the long run.

Need proof? Daly cites Woods’s own struggles with back injuries as evidence. “Hardcore working out is gonna hurt these guys and they won’t be playing when they’re 55, 60,” he warns. The bigger problems, of course, are the fact that such an intense workout can reduce your flexibility.

Tiger Woods’s career is proof that relentless intensity can deliver historic results—82 PGA Tour wins and 15 majors speak for themselves. But as voices like John Daly’s remind us, there’s more than one way to approach greatness in golf. Some believe in grinding like Woods, others in pacing themselves for longevity. And perhaps that’s the beauty of the game: there’s no single formula for success. Whether it’s Woods’s laser focus, Scheffler’s newfound edge, or Daly’s freewheeling style, golf continues to thrive on the contrast of philosophies that keep fans debating and inspired.