Golf Veteran Makes Feelings Clear as Brooks Koepka Starts Another PGA Tour Event on the Wrong Foot

BOLINGBROOK, IL – AUGUST 10: Brooks Koepka watches other players on the green during the final round of LIV Golf Chicago on Sunday, August 10, 2025 at Bolingbrook Golf Club in Bolingbrook, IL Photo by Ben Hsu/Icon Sportswire GOLF: AUG 10 LIV Golf Chicago EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon224250810091

From college teammates to representing Team USA twice, the bond between Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger runs deep. So when Berger spoke on Koepka’s struggles at the PGA National on Thursday, it meant something.

“He shot 3-over, so I don’t think he played his best,” Berger said after the first round at PGA National. “Obviously had a difficult time on 17, but if there’s one thing I know, it’s that he can turn it around in an instant. I expect him to come out tomorrow and play well.” He also added, “I like playing with Brooks. I’m happy he’s back. I think it’s good for the Tour.”

At the Cognizant Classic, Koepka missed four birdie attempts ranging from 9 to 11 feet on his first four holes, eventually making a 36-footer on the sixth for his first birdie. He three-putted the 13th, bogeyed the 16th after a five-footer spun out, and made a double bogey on the notoriously brutal 17th after thinning a chip into the water.

Berger’s confidence in the former LIV golfer stems from a proven partnership timeline. The two played at the Presidents Cup together in 2017, marking their first international appearance together. They helped Team USA take an early lead by going 1-0. Then, their chemistry was evident at the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

They were paired twice in foursomes and earned a 2&1 victory on September 24 before losing 3&1 to Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia the next day, finishing 1–1 together. Back then, Koepka spoke about what made their partnership work.

“I kind of know what he’s thinking, what he’s doing before he even does it,” he said. “I love the pairing. I’m comfortable with him.”

Imago RECORD DATE NOT STATED 2nd October 2025 The Carnoustie Golf Links, Carnoustie, Angus, Scotland Alfred Dunhill Links Golf Championship, Round One Brooks Koepka of USA on the second tee of Carnoustie Championship golf course during the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK DavidxYoung

Berger’s point about Koepka being good for the Tour is not just words in the air. The numbers back it up. His first start back at the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open produced a 102% viewership increase, with weekend audiences averaging 2.36 million. ESPN responded by simulcasting PGA Tour Live on linear television, something it had not done since 2006.

Beyond ratings, Koepka’s return became part of a wider movement, with other LIV players following through the Returning Member pathway, steadily bringing elite names back to the Tour. The star power is real. The form, however, is a different story, but as Berger said, Koepka can turn it around.

The 9x Tour winner has won five majors and built a reputation on producing his best golf when the stakes are highest. At the Farmers Insurance Open, his first event back, he shot 68 in the second round, a remarkable improvement from the previous day’s 73.

The contrast between the two Florida State teammates could not have been starker. Berger made four birdies on the back nine alone, finishing at 32 on that stretch. Koepka, meanwhile, played the same back nine in 4-over, finishing at T-98. If Koepka is to survive the cut, he will need the kind of round-two turnaround that Berger, and his own track record, suggest he is still very capable of delivering.

Despite a slow start, the 35-year-old’s focus off the course remains sharp and forward-looking.

Brooks Koepka names the benchmark he is chasing

Brooks Koepka’s pre-tournament comments made clear his comeback has a specific destination. When asked about standout names on tour, he did not hesitate.

“Chris is pretty good, considering he’s won twice,” Koepka said of Gotterup. “I haven’t played with him, but I’ve watched him hit balls and seen his results. That’s a name that probably sticks out right now.

That acknowledgement carries weight coming from Koepka. Gotterup has already won two PGA Tour events in 2026. Koepka shared the field with him at both the Farmers Insurance Open and WM Phoenix. Open this season without finishing in the top 10 at either event. He knows exactly where the standard currently sits.

What makes the comment sharper is the context behind it. Koepka himself won two majors in a single season back in 2018, taking both the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open. When a player with that resume starts publicly flagging a two-time winner, it reads less like admiration and more like a target being set.

With him struggling at the Tour, can he show that confidence that Berger showed in him? Only time will tell.