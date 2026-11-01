Golf Veteran Names One LIV Golf Star for Classy Exit as Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter & Co. Face Blunt Criticism

Before Louis Oosthuizen signed with LIV Golf in 2022, he reportedly picked up the phone from two men: PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley. He told them, in his own words, that the move had “nothing at all to do with their product.” Four years later, with LIV in Chapter 11 and Oosthuizen heading back to Europe, that courtesy has earned him a rare endorsement from former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley.

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Paul McGinley, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup glory at Gleneagles in 2014, spoke to The Times about how LIV’s European defectors handled their exits. He made clear that he doesn’t think leaving was wrong. His problem was how the players said goodbye. And when asked who got it right, he named exactly one person.

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“That was Louis Oosthuizen,” McGinley said.

The former Open champion, now 44, also confirmed last month that he is moving on from LIV.

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Oosthuizen’s approach to his original departure was different from that of several other players. Before joining LIV, he wrote a letter to Pelley, then the DP World Tour’s CEO.

The letter was read out to the board. He spoke about his South African roots, the opportunities the European circuit had given him and how it helped him reach the PGA Tour. He also acknowledged that injuries were catching up with him and that LIV’s financial offer was too large to turn down. Still, he said he would leave with a heavy heart. McGinley added, “That letter was appreciated.”

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That gesture stood out because of the circumstances surrounding LIV’s arrival. Its first event took place at Centurion Club in June 2022, on DP World Tour soil. Members who played without permission were fined £100,000 and barred from the Scottish Open. Those sanctions were later stayed pending an appeal.

The fallout also affected the Ryder Cup. The competition is run through the DP World Tour and Ryder Cup Europe, and players must maintain membership to remain eligible. Half of McGinley’s 2014 Gleneagles team eventually joined LIV. He admitted that this had stung.

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“Not one of them showed any graciousness to the Tour they were leaving.”

Paul McGinley specifically named Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. His issue was not that they accepted LIV’s offers but that they criticized the DP World Tour on their way out. Garcia has now expressed a desire to return in 2027, but McGinley believes the earlier comments have not been forgotten.

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“I’m proud to call it home again,” Garcia said of the DP World Tour.

McGinley acknowledged the warmer tone but said people still remember what was said four years ago. He believes better advisers should have encouraged the players to leave on good terms. LIV’s future was never guaranteed, and they might eventually want to return. The South African also made clear that his comments were not a personal attack. He has caught up with all three players in recent weeks. He does not criticize their decision to join LIV, only how they handled their exits.

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Oosthuizen, by contrast, had a strong relationship with the DP World Tour long before LIV arrived. He turned professional in 2002 and began playing on the circuit in 2004. He has recorded 11 wins, including his memorable 2010 Open Championship victory at St Andrews.

His time with LIV brought less individual success. Oosthuizen never won a tournament, although he finished runner-up twice. He captained Southern Guards GC throughout his time with the league and led the team to second place at Steyn City in March, during LIV’s historic South African debut.

His latest exit has followed a similar pattern to his first. In his farewell message, Oosthuizen called it “the hardest decision” of his career and thanked the PIF and LIV. Also added, “It’s time to move on,” citing greater schedule flexibility and LIV 2.0’s travel demands. He is expected to return to the DP World Tour in January 2027 through the legends/career-money category.

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Joost Luiten Also Calls LIV Players Out

McGinley is not alone in drawing a distinction between players who left on good terms and those who did not. Joost Luiten, a 40-year-old six-time DP World Tour winner, told Today’s Golfer that the tour was making it too easy for former LIV players to return. He believes they should face a tougher route back. Their return, he argued, could cost opportunities to players who remained loyal to the circuit. He even suggested they should have to go through Q School.

“Four years ago they didn’t give a s— about the DP World Tour.”

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Luiten’s frustration is also tied to playing opportunities. He sits 67th in the Race to Dubai, so every invitation handed to a returning LIV player could affect someone who stayed on the tour. Eddie Pepperell raised similar concerns in 2022. He told The Sunday Times that Westwood and Poulter did not appear to care about the DP World Tour’s future.

That tension is particularly relevant now. The DP World Tour has told players they must choose between LIV 2.0 and its own membership for 2027. The application deadline is November 16. Ryder Cup eligibility at Adare Manor next September also depends on maintaining that membership.

As players weigh their options, Oosthuizen’s approach offers an interesting contrast. He joined LIV without publicly burning bridges. Now, as he prepares to return, that relationship appears to have worked in his favour.