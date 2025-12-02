Golf Veteran, 90, Pays Emotional Tribute to Fuzzy Zoeller Days After His Passing

Gary Player and Fuzzy Zoeller became friends in 1979 with a handshake and a Green Jacket. At that year’s Masters Tournament, Player, the defending champion, gave the famous jacket to Zoeller, the latter’s first and only. This moment created a lasting bond between them. On November 27, Frank Jr. passed away at age 74 due to a heart attack. Days later, 90-year-old Player expressed his sadness over the loss of a friend and rival who brought a smile to the faces of those around him.

On December 2, Player wrote, “What a marvelous man Fuzzy Zoeller was. He always chose to give joy rather than look for it. That is the mark of a great person, and Fuzzy embodied it every single day. Whenever we were together, we laughed as if we were a couple of schoolboys. Just laughed all the time. He had a rare gift: he could make a room lighter simply by walking into it.”

“I am certain he already has a special place in heaven, and knowing Fuzzy, he’s probably telling everyone how to smile a little bigger and laugh a little louder. What a privilege it was to call him a friend. Rest well, Fuzzy. You made us all better and certainly happier. – GP ”

Zoeller had an impressive career. He is the only golfer to win the Masters on his first try, which he did in 1979 after a thrilling playoff. Five years later, in 1984, he won the U.S. Open in another playoff. He also won eight more times on the PGA Tour and had success on the senior circuit. His quick pace, friendly personality, and unique style made him popular with fans.

Fuzzy Zoeller shared a strong bond with Player. Even after they stopped competing, they appreciated each other. In 2009, they played in their farewell Masters Tournament and walked up the 18th fairway one last time. The crowd gave them a standing ovation, honoring a great champion and entertainer. Zoeller described the moment as “the greatest thrill I’ve ever had in my life.”

It was a goodbye that they all shared, and it showed what their careers and friendship meant: not just competitiveness, but also friendship and respect. Both champions left Augusta together. Their careers have been linked since that spring day in 1979 when one passed the torch to the other. This moment created a friendship that lasted until Zoeller’s final days.

Gary Player wasn’t alone in mourning the loss.

The golf community mourns Fuzzy Zoeller

The entire golf world paused to honor a man who brought laughter to a sport often weighed down by formality. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social to remember Zoeller’s competitive spirit and personality.

“Very sad to hear that the highly respected and beloved professional golfer, Fuzzy Zoeller, has passed away,” Trump wrote. He recalled the iconic white towel moment at Winged Foot and Zoeller’s 1979 Masters win, noting he was “only 1 of 3 to win in his first appearance.” Trump concluded with praise: “A truly remarkable person and player, he will be missed!”

John Daly’s homage hit harder as their connection went beyond golf. Zoeller reportedly bet $150,000 that Daly wouldn’t make it to 50 because of how he lived. In 2016, when Daly turned 50, Zoeller joyfully paid up, having won something much more significant than money.

“To a best friend and a father figure who helped me a ton in my life, I’ll miss you beyond words. Rest in Peace, Fuzzy,” he wrote.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan captured Zoeller’s impact in an official statement.

“The PGA Tour is saddened by the passing of Fuzzy Zoeller. Fuzzy was a true original whose talent and charisma left an indelible mark on the game of golf. Fuzzy combined competitive excellence with a sense of humor that endeared him to fans and fellow players alike. We celebrate his remarkable legacy and extend our deepest condolences to his family.”

Journalist Josh Carpenter added a fitting summary: “Polarizing at times, but Fuzzy was one of golf’s great characters.”

Fuzzy Zoeller’s legacy goes beyond two major championships. He reminded golf that joy and excellence can coexist. His laughter, good sportsmanship, and real warmth made friends that lasted longer than any award.