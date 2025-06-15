Golf Veteran Raises Concern as Rory McIlroy Acts Out of Character: ‘Something’s Eating at Him’

Declining a request by the USGA for a harmless interview seems like something that would never happen, especially from a golfer of Rory McIlroy‘s caliber. Yet, that’s exactly what transpired after his lackluster first round at the U.S. Open. McIlroy’s on-course struggles are one thing, but his petulant refusal to speak to reporters has become a concerning trend. After shooting a disappointing 74, he opted to stay mum, a stunt he’s pulled before, including after all four rounds at the PGA last month. It seems the charm has worn off, and the golf world is left wondering what’s behind this sulky behavior.

Some thought it was a driver issue, but he made things clear. “That [the driver issue at the PGA Championship] was a part of it [not doing media]. At Augusta I skipped you guys on Thursday, so yeah, again, it’s not out of the ordinary. I’ve done it before – I’m just doing it a little more often.”

When McIlroy finally did break his silence after the third round, his responses were as underwhelming as his golf game. “Pretty average” was his two-word assessment of his U.S. Open so far, followed by an awkward silence. When asked if his frustrations on the course were the reason for avoiding the media, he bluntly replied, “No, not really. It’s more a frustration with you guys,” leaving many to wonder what’s behind this apparent disdain for the press. With this kind of attitude towards the media, it’s high time someone addressed McIlroy’s concerning behavior, and this former Ryder Cup captain is more than happy to be that person.

Paul McGinley is worried about the 2025 Masters champion, and rightfully so. “I didn’t enjoy them. I don’t like to see that. I think Rory’s better than that,” he said, expressing his disappointment with McIlroy’s recent media interactions. McGinley’s concerns stem from McIlroy’s brief and unenthusiastic press conferences, which he believes don’t showcase the golfer’s true personality. “Either not talking to the media or giving a press conference like that doesn’t serve him fairly or rightly for the person that he is,” McGinley added.

“Something is eating at him. He hasn’t let us know what it is, but there’s something not right.” As someone who knows McIlroy and his usual demeanor, McGinley is genuinely concerned. McGinley believes that McIlroy’s behavior is a sign of deeper issues. “He looks fed up to me. He looks like he’s had enough of everything. Whether it was the emotional release of everything that’s gone on in his career, I don’t know, but he’s not himself.,” he observed.

“This is not normal,” he emphasized, noting that McIlroy’s behavior sets a poor example for his fans. “When he does that, because people look up to him, a conference like that with his body language and short language doesn’t serve him right.” And McGinley is not the only one to think that.

Rory McIlroy’s demeanor towards the media is a cause of concern for Brandel Chamblee

Brandel Chamblee is sounding the alarm on Rory McIlroy’s recent behavior towards the media, and it’s hard to ignore his concerns. “In my view, Rory has been the best with the media over the last 15 years, which makes his refusal to talk after his rounds at the last two majors so puzzling,” Chamblee wrote, highlighting the stark contrast in McIlroy’s approach. Chamblee believes McIlroy’s decision is a “bad long-term strategy,” given the fickle nature of fans who reward engagement and penalize detachment. “Fans are fickle. They are incredibly generous to those who give back to them and vicious to those who turn their backs to them,” he warned.

As one of golf’s biggest leaders, McIlroy’s actions have broader implications, according to Chamblee. He drew parallels with golf legends like Tiger Woods, who consistently made time for the media, even after tough rounds. “Why have past greats been so generous with the media? Perhaps it’s out of a sense of duty, following a custom passed down to them by the players that came before them who understood that the debt you pay to those who elevated the game before you is by elevating the game for those who come after you,” Chamblee mused, urging McIlroy to reconsider his stance.

Will McIlroy heed Chamblee's advice and adjust his approach to the media, or will he continue doing what he thinks he has 'earned the right to do'?