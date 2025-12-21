Golf Veteran Reveals One Thing Scottie Scheffler ‘Doesn’t Care’ About That Makes Him Better Than Most Pros

Essentials Inside The Story Golf veteran Keith Mitchell points at one aspect in which Scottie Scheffler manages to gain substantial advantage.

Smylie Kaufman termed Scheffler as a "psychotic competitor."

Justin Thomas noted that he is not "intimidated" by Scheffler.

Scottie Scheffler has just dominated all the golf courses he has played on in the last two years. Scheffler somehow manages to get the better of everyone. Golf veteran Keith Mitchell pinpointed exactly how the World No. 1 is able to achieve that every time he steps into a competition.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I think it’s his ability to prepare and to play like it’s life or death. If he was in 15th place, like the guy doesn’t want to finish 16th. He doesn’t care if it’s 14th, 11th, 12th – 1st; he wants to win,” Keith Mitchell told 5 Clubs Golf.

“Now again, and I understand the fulfillment side of him. I completely agree with everything he says. But if you look at it as a competitor of him, versus me or him versus any other player, you can see that run through every single day.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 5 Clubs (@5clubsgolf) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Scottie Scheffler secured six PGA Tour wins in 2025, including majors at the PGA Championship and The Open Championship. He finished 11 under 273 at the PGA Championship and 17 under 267 at The Open Championship to secure his wins. Besides the number of wins, what shows his dominance is the comfortable margins of victory. In both majors he won, he edged past the runner-up Harris English by four and five strokes.

Apart from the majors, he also won THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, the Memorial Tournament, the BMW Championship, and the Procore Championship in 2025. Keith Mitchell himself witnessed the 19x PGA Tour winner’s dominance at the 2025 Procore Championship. Mitchell finished T53, while Scheffler won with a score of 19 under par.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Mitchell, Scottie Scheffler has a drive to win every event he participates in. While many other golfers want to achieve similar results, they lack that drive.

It’s not just the wins; Scottie Scheffler’s stats also reflect his dominance. He led multiple PGA Tour stats, such as Strokes Gained: Total (2.743), Tee-to-Green (2.361), and Approach (1.291). Thanks to his performances, he earned $27.6 million in official earnings. With 16 top-10s, his consistency exemplifies Mitchell’s point on daily competitiveness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

On the other hand, Keith Mitchell had three top-10s and only $2.24 million in earnings in 2025 across 24 events. The 2019 Honda Classic winner’s perspective as a consistent mid-tier pro adds credibility to observing Scheffler’s edge.

Many besides Keith Mitchell are intimidated by Scottie Scheffler’s dominance. The American professional Nate Lashley described Scheffler’s 2024 dominance as intimidating. He played with the World No. 1 at The Players and said that his peers glance over his shoulder when he’s charging.

Reflecting on the same urge to always win, Smylie Kaufman even referred to Scottie Scheffler as a psychotic competitor, along with Sam Burns. However, he said that the 2025 PGA Championship winner is more psychotic than Sam Burns. To this, Kevin Kisner jokingly said that his big personality can also be intimidating.

ADVERTISEMENT

While many golfers are intimidated by Scheffler, there are a few who are not.

Justin Thomas is not intimidated by Scottie Scheffler

Thomas revealed that the World No. 1’s dominant form does not intimidate him personally despite his surreal stats. For him, The Open Championship 2025 winner’s performance is inspirational rather than daunting. In fact, he said that Scottie Scheffler is different from other golfers who have dominated in the past, such as Tiger Woods. He believes that the 19x PGA Tour winner takes a personality-driven approach without employing mind games or aura-building.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Thomas even lauded Scheffler’s mental fortitude as “superior to anyone on tour.” Many elite golfers overwhelm themselves with the burden of fan expectations. And after the performances Scottie Scheffler has had over the past two years, the expectations of him have only grown with every win. However, Thomas says that he handled these expectations seamlessly.

Combined with elite performance numbers and the respect he commands from peers, Scottie Scheffler’s competitive edge continues to define this dominant phase of his career.