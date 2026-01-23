Golf Veteran Shares Blunt Truth About Brooks Koepka’s PGA Tour Return: ‘Cut the Head Off the Snake’

One golf veteran didn’t mince words when delivering a brutal assessment of Brooks Koepka’s rumored PGA Tour return, framing it as a power move that could reshape the sport’s uneasy balance.

When Brooks Koepka submitted his official reinstatement letter to the PGA Tour, very few believed that it would be accepted immediately. Much to everyone’s surprise, Brian Rolapp announced a brand new ‘Returning Member Program,’ which enabled Koepka to come back to the tour. Now, the turn of events has garnered a mixed reaction. Also, FSU Golf alum Paul Azinger has shared some eye-opening takeaways about the PGA Tour’s probable plan for the long run.

While speaking on the SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, Paul Azinger shared his honest thoughts on the Returning Member Program.

“I was reading about the possibility of that happening. I didn’t expect it. But I didn’t want to react to it until I figured out, kind of in my head, and I got a little more kind of the inside scoop. But really, I think the strategy is to cut the head off of the snake, which they believe is LIV,” said Azinger.

Before LIV Golf, the PGA Tour enjoyed sole authority over the golfing realm. But things started to change as soon as LIV Golf came into the picture. With LIV Golf having a lot of money to offer, the PGA tour witnessed several of its renowned golfers jump ship and register with the Saudi-backed league. Ever since then, the feud between the two leagues have been continuing till this day.

Thus, as per Azinger, when Rolapp and co. saw an opening to hurt LIV, and they did not hesitate twice. Koepka’s leaving midway was a huge blow for LIV. The 35-year-old’s joining the PGA Tour meant that LIV Golf’s popularity would further slump. Azinger also pointed out that, unlike the previous leadership, Rolapp wants to solely focus on the business aspect. He knew very well that out of everyone, Koepka is one of the biggest names.

“This is new leadership at the tour now. Monaghan’s gone, and we have new leadership. This is a for-profit business, a completely different game. And I totally understand it. I really feel like, of all the guys, he was the one guy,” Azinger added.

Meanwhile, as Azinger is trying to find a larger motive behind everything, there are a lot of PGA Tour pros who are not okay with Koepka’s seemingly easy reinstatement. And Wyndham Clark is one of them.

Wyndham Clark criticizes Brooks Koepka’s easy PGA Tour re-entry after LIV exit

After leaving LIV Golf in December 2025, Brooks Koepka is all geared up now to tee off at the Farmers Insurance Open on January 29. Following that, he would also make an appearance at the WM Phoenix Open the next month. His reinstatement to the tour under the new Returning Member Program has already been making headlines for quite some time now. Such an update has seemingly created quite a chaos in the locker room of the PGA Tour. Amid this, PGA Tour pro Wyndham Clark has expressed his dissatisfaction regarding the easy re-entry Koepka received.

ATLANTA, GA – AUGUST 29: Wyndham Clark losses his club as he tees off on the sixteenth tee during the first round of the 2024 PGA, Golf Herren Tour Championship on August 29, 2024 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.

Clark said, “I personally really like Brooks, and I think it’s ultimately really good for the PGA Tour. But also a guy that had an opportunity to go to LIV, it’s kind of frustrating that he’s able to get the cake and also eat it. And if you would have told me that I could have gone for a year-and-a-half, make a boatload of money, and then be able to come back, play on the tour, I think almost everyone would have done that.”

Adding to Clark’s comments, recently Tommy Fleetwood also revealed that the skill-level of Koepka was pissing him off when both pros were going head-to-head.

The fact that Koepka left the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed league and made quite a fortune in the last three years did not sit well with many. Now, although Koepka has been dealing with a harsh financial penalty, Clark feels that he should have faced more repercussions. While Koepka’s return strengthens the PGA Tour, it has clearly reopened lingering frustrations over fairness and loyalty.