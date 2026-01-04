Golf Veteran Shares 2026 Plans After Facing Indefinite PGA Tour Suspension

Essentials Inside The Story Wesley Bryan has shared a post on X, reflecting on the highs and lows of 2025.

Why was Wesley suspended by the PGA Tour?

With a new found ambition, Wesley may not be interested in returning to the PGA Tour.

Last spring, life took an unexpected turn for Wesley Bryan. In April 2025, the PGA Tour suspended the veteran golfer for participating in a LIV Golf–backed event. Officials offered no formal explanation, leaving Bryan in limbo. Now, stepping into 2026, Bryan has gone down memory lane and reflected on the ‘highlights’ from the past year. And as it appears, the veteran golfer has shown no interest in regaining a PGA Tour card after facing suspension over LIV Golf ties.

On January 2, 2026, Wesley Bryan shared an X update where he reflected on how 2025 was for him and what his goals would be for the new year. Reflecting on his “2026 Goals” he mentioned how he wants to “win a professional golf event”. Alongside that he also mentioned how he wants to beat his elder brother George Bryan in their 2026 year long 1v1 series. The brothers also have a YouTube channel under the name Bryan Bros Golf which currently has 738k subscribers. Notably, Bryan wants to hit 1 million subscribers. And lastly, he shared how he wants to “make a hole-in-one on camera.” However, Wesley made no mention about wanting to start afresh with the PGA Tour.

Moving on, he reflected on his ‘2025 Highlights’. In that list, he included three major moments like, winning a Duels with Jon Rahm, his contention on Sunday in a PGA TOUR event and the fact that he made a cut on the DP World Tour and Asian Tour. He also mentioned how he “Missed only 1 Major Cut (Qakmont)”.

He also reflected on his “2025 Lowlights”. Notably, the chaos surrounding his PGA Tour suspension did find a place there. “Getting suspended from the PGA TOUR, Driver yips at Duels Miami, Shooting 84 (birdied last 462) against Jason Day, Embarrassing golf against Bryson DeChambeau and Losing to Brad and Sean,” he wrote under the “lowlights” section.

Notably, Wesley Bryan didn’t join LIV Golf officially as a player. However, despite that he was suspended from the PGA Tour in April 2025. Such a step was taken by the PGA Tour authorities as he had played in a LIV-backed YouTube influencer event, The Duels: Miami. This violated PGA Tour rules, which led to the suspension.

At 35, Bryan found himself attending the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic without a tee time. And it was quite ironic because just a year earlier, he had finished as a runner-up there, and his lone PGA Tour win had come at the RBC Heritage in 2017. When the news broke, Bryan shared how he wasn’t informed about how long the ban would last.

But now, Bryan’s recent update has added a new layer to the story. Following such a career-altering setback, Bryan is indeed signaling a shift in priorities. In October 2025, Wesley, joining hands with his elder brother George Bryan, announced that they want to make sure that their sport gets the exposure it deserves across the globe. And rather than campaigning for reinstatement or chasing a PGA Tour card again, the US golfing icon is seemingly content with taking life on his own terms.

Wesley Bryan and his brother aim to increase the sport’s visibility to global audiences

After being suspended from the PGA Tour, Wesley, along with his brother, George, concentrated on creating golf content. With lots of quality content coming in, the channel soon garnered a lot of eyeballs. And now, both Wesley and George have decided to channel their popularity in making the sport reach more and more audiences. Back in October last year, the duo promoted the International Series Philippines heavily on their channel.

Despite both brothers enlisting to play in the tournament, they took the pain to document every small bit of their journey. Explaining the plan, George stated, “We’ll be documenting the whole experience: the travel, adjusting to jet lag, learning the course, and competing on the Asian Tour. We’re here with our small team – two video guys, our manager Joe, and the two of us – and we want to showcase the beauty of Filipino golf and culture.” Surely, such a level of hard work impressed the Bryan brothers’ 690,000 subscribers on YouTube.

They also appeared to be excited while interacting with fans. As such, it seems like Wesley has moved on from the PGA Tour suspension drama.