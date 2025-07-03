Golf Veteran Takes Away Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus’s GOAT Status for 9x PGA Tour Winner

What does it take in the golf world to be a GOAT? Tiger Woods‘s trophy case is pretty convincing, with five Masters titles, four PGA Championships, three U.S. Open crowns, and three British Open wins – plus the cherry on top: holding all four majors simultaneously after his 2001 Masters win. Jack Nicklaus, on the other hand, is the major championship jackpot winner, with 18 titles that include five PGA Championships, four U.S. Open titles, and well, you know the drill. But here’s where things get interesting. Both Woods and Nicklaus are golf royalty, no doubt. But apparently, their accolades don’t hold a single candle to this legendary golfer, per an insider.

In the latest YouTube episode of 5 Clubs, host Gary Williams and Michael Arkush embarked on a quest to crown the greatest golfer of all time – a question that’s been debated for ages. And this time, Arkush decided to end the debate for once and for all. As the conversation wandered through the intricacies of golf greatness, Arkush made a compelling case for Bobby Jones’s GOAT credentials.

“I gave serious thought to the fact that maybe the GOAT is not Jack Nicklaus or Tiger Woods, that it’s Bobby Jones… He wins 13 of the last 21 majors he plays. He retires at the age of 28… and the influence he had in the game, Augusta National, the role of the amateur, all sorts of things.” It was a strong argument, bolstered by Jones’s impressive dominance and lasting impact on the sport.

You see, Jones’s legacy extends far beyond his impressive playing career as he’s the mastermind behind the Masters tournament, which we all love wholeheartedly, held annually at Augusta National Golf Club. As Jack Nicklaus, a 6-time Masters Champion, himself acknowledged, “I wanted to win it for the man who has given birth to the club and tournament and who has been at the forefront of my golfing consciousness from the very beginning: Mr. Bobby Jones.”

Jones’s case is one of its own for a few reasons, and one of them is his accolades: 9 PGA Tour wins, 13 major championships between 1923 and 1930, including four U.S. Open titles, three British Open titles, five U.S. Amateur titles, and one British Amateur title. But what makes Jones truly remarkable is his achievement of the Grand Slam in 1930, where he won all four major tournaments in a single calendar year — the U.S. Open, British Open, U.S. Amateur, and British Amateur.

A feat has never been matched by any other male player. After his historic victory, as Arkush said, Jones retired from competitive golf at just 28, leaving behind a legacy that’s still celebrated today. “He embodied those virtues that we admire so much about this game, the gentleman aspect of it, the paying attention to sportsmanship.” The more they chatted about Jones, the more his influence on golf seemed to grow.

Arkush’s conclusion was telling: “And I think, yes, Arnold, yes, Tiger, there’s players who have had tremendous influence. But again, I don’t know if anyone has affected the stature and progress of this game as much as Bobby Jones.” And Woods agrees.

Tiger Woods knows the importance of Bobby Jones in golf

Back in March 2024, Tiger Woods was selected to receive the prestigious Bob Jones Award, the highest honor from the USGA, recognizing his commitment to sportsmanship and respect for golf’s traditions. This award wasn’t just about Woods’s impressive golfing career, with 15 major wins and 82 PGA Tour victories – it was about the lasting impact he’s had on the game.

As Mike Whan, USGA CEO, put it, “There are very few who stand alongside Tiger Woods in terms of on-course accomplishments, and he is in a class of his own when it comes to the impact he has made on the game and future generations who will play it.” Woods’s reaction to the news was humble, saying, “Bob Jones was a pillar of our game because of the integrity with which he played it, and I’m truly humbled to receive the award that bears his name and join the many who have received it before me who continue his legacy.”

Woods’s achievements on and off the course have made him a legend in the golfing world. He’s a nine-time USGA champion and has inspired a generation of golfers with his remarkable talent. The TGR Foundation, which he launched, emphasizes educational opportunities and STEM-based learning, showing his commitment to giving back. So, what do you think? Who is the real GOAT of golf? The comment section below is all yours!