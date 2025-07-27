Golf Veteran Vows Not to Repeat Tiger Woods Mistake With Scottie Scheffler in Regretful Confession

If you’ve ever watched Tiger Woods in his prime, you know what greatness looks like. But what if you didn’t realize it at the time? That’s exactly what CBS analyst and longtime instructor Mark Immelman confessed in a raw, honest moment during a recent segment. As golf fans everywhere draw comparisons between Tiger and current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Immelman is making sure he doesn’t miss the moment again.

Golf, unlike other sports, rewards subtle dominance—and Scheffler has mastered that art. While some call it boring, Immelman sees it as brilliance unfolding quietly. “Just because someone’s not making a run doesn’t mean it’s boring. It means they are being roundly outplayed,” he said. And this time, he’s watching every second.

“I made a mistake with Tiger”—CBS analyst pledges to appreciate Scheffler’s brilliance

Mark Immelman didn’t hold back—he openly admitted that when Tiger Woods was dominating the sport, he didn’t see it for what it was. “To me, Tiger was always the competition… You’d see him win, and I’d think, ‘Yeah, okay, that’s cool,’” he said. But years later, that casual dismissal turned into regret. “I should have appreciated everything… the fact that I got to see that with my own two eyes.”

Scottie Scheffler of the U.S. in action.

It’s that hindsight that’s driving his new perspective on Scottie Scheffler. “I’m not going to make the same mistake with Scheffler right now,” he declared. He compared the 2024 Masters champion’s precision and control to something artistic. “He is operating at a level that’s like Mozart with a golf club in his hand.” That level of praise from a CBS insider shows how serious the Scheffler-Tiger comparison has become—not just in stats, but in respect.

Forget the stats for a second—this isn’t just about numbers, it’s about how they get it done. Tiger in his prime was a highlight reel. Laser-straight stingers, towering irons that held greens like Velcro, and that iconic Scotty Cameron that drained putts under more pressure than a major Sunday. He played with swagger, hunted flags, and broke fields mentally before they made the turn. Scheffler? He’s a tactician.

He doesn’t overpower courses—he dissects them with surgeon-like precision. His tempo never changes, his short game saves strokes like clockwork, and he’s leading strokes-gained tee-to-green without even catching fire with the flatstick. Tiger brought the heat and dared the course to fight back. Scottie brings a metronome and just bleeds you dry. Two killers—one loud, one quiet—but both capable of owning a leaderboard from the opening tee shot to the walk-up 18.

Why Scottie’s run deserves the hype—Even if it’s quiet

For casual fans, Scheffler’s steady, controlled game might not scream drama—but that’s exactly what makes it special. Immelman likened it to gymnastics or show jumping, where the tension builds not from chaos but from perfection. “There is some anticipation… when you’re watching something like that unfold, it’s not boring. It’s anything but boring.”

Scheffler isn’t bulldozing the field with showboating or flair—he’s methodically dismantling it. That kind of dominance often goes underappreciated in real time, just like Tiger’s did. But Immelman isn’t letting that happen again. “We are actually fortunate to watch this stuff going on,” he reminded viewers. The message is clear: enjoy it now, because ‘golf is just so freaking hard,’ and even the best runs come to an end.

With Tiger Woods winding down his career and the PGA Tour looking for its next generational face, Scottie Scheffler’s calm, calculated control may just be the quiet storm golf didn’t know it needed. And when you stack the numbers, the comparison isn’t just emotional—it’s factual. Scheffler’s consistency from tee to green, his scoring average, and dominance in strokes gained have sparked debates that he’s the closest we’ve seen to Tiger since Tiger himself.

In fact, his 2024 season has already drawn parallels to Woods’ legendary 2000 run. While Tiger redefined intimidation, Scottie is rewriting efficiency. It’s not that they look the same on the course—it’s that they both make elite golf look inevitable. And that’s the kind of greatness you only recognize if you’re really paying attention. As Immelman knows too well, the last time this happened, he blinked and missed it.