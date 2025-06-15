Golf World Accuses USGA of Neglect as Freak Injury Forces PGA Tour Pro to Withdraw

He was cruising. Inside the top 15. Playing some of the best golf of his season at one of the world’s most brutal venues. And then, with one swing, his U.S. Open came to a painful and premature end. On Saturday at Oakmont, a PGA Tour pro found himself in a greenside bunker—just another challenge in a week filled with them—only to have his wrist buckle after his club struck something unseen beneath the sand. A hidden cable. Fans couldn’t believe it. Neither could he.

By Sunday morning, Corey Conners, the Canadian known for his pure ball-striking and steady presence, had officially withdrawn from the 2025 U.S. Open. “Conners is dealing with a wrist injury and requested medical attention during his round yesterday. He had injured his wrist while playing a bunker shot, striking a hidden cable earlier in the week,” reported NUCLR GOLF via @BobWeeksTSN. The injury occurred on the par-4 11th hole during Saturday’s third round. Conners, who opened his day with a scorching 32 on the front nine, had been building momentum and appeared poised to make a weekend charge—until Oakmont struck back in a way no player expects.

The shot left Conners visibly wincing, holding his wrist and calling for medical attention mid-round. Despite the pain, the 32-year-old gutted out the rest of the round, shooting a 2-over 72 and finishing the day at +8 overall. But by Sunday morning, the writing was on the wall: Conners officially withdrew before his final-round tee time.

Coming into Oakmont, Conners had quietly pieced together a solid season: five top-10s, ten top-25s, and just one missed cut in 15 starts. He was ranked ninth in the FedEx Cup standings and 21st in the world. Withdrawing from a major, especially when in contention through three rounds, speaks volumes about the severity—and perhaps the preventability—of the injury. And while Conners’ exit was disappointing in itself, it quickly became part of a larger conversation—one that’s been bubbling all week—about course safety, USGA oversight, and how far is too far when it comes to making a course ‘tough.’

Fans express shock, sympathy, and frustration

Golf fans wasted no time chiming in on social media, and their reactions reflect a growing concern about course conditions at USGA events, particularly Oakmont. One comment summed up the shock and legal implications perfectly: “If that is really the cause, he should sue Oakmont. That would be incredible if there was a cable in a bunker.” Another echoed the sentiment that this wasn’t just bad luck—it was unacceptable: “That’s so bad it was an injury where he struck a cable with a golf club. Such a shame.”

Many fans expressed concern for Conners personally, understanding how career-threatening wrist issues can be for a professional golfer: “Brutal, wrist injuries are a golfer’s nightmare. Best wishes for full recovery Mr. Conners. 🙏🏼“ Some took a wider-angle view, connecting the incident to broader frustrations with the USGA and its setups this week: “Sad news. This US Open has been a sh$t show.” Others questioned how something like this could even happen at one of the world’s most historic courses: “Obviously the cable wasn’t hidden too well. Wtf is a cable doing in a bunker anyway??” The underlying theme? This isn’t just about one player’s misfortune. It’s about the growing chorus of voices who believe the USGA’s relentless pursuit of “tough” setups is coming at the cost of player safety and fairness.

Corey Conners’ withdrawal isn’t just a blow to the leaderboard, but also a warning shot to the USGA. Hidden cables in bunkers, extreme rough, rock-hard greens: Oakmont has lived up to its brutal reputation, but at what cost? As the final round unfolds without one of its steadiest contenders, the U.S. Open faces a new kind of scrutiny—one that might demand more than just apologies and fines.