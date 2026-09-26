Golf World Can’t Stop Joking as Donald Trump Reportedly Prepares for 15-Minute Speech for Team USA

President Donald Trump was to arrive at Medinah Golf Club to watch the Presidents Cup live. The exact date wasn’t confirmed earlier, but it was later announced that he would be there on Sunday. He’ll also address the golfers and fans at Medinah, as well as those watching from home, in a 15-minute speech. No one knows what he’ll say, but that’s what’s made it an opportunity for the golf world to joke around.

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“U.S. President Donald Trump plans to deliver a 15-minute speech on the 1st tee box at Medinah during the Sunday Singles, sources tell @golfweek. What do you think he will say?” NUCLR GOLF wrote in an X post, based on a report from Golfweek.

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Golfweek reported, citing multiple sources, that Trump requested 15 minutes to speak at Medinah’s first tee before play. The report, however, did not establish that the PGA Tour had approved it.

Trump accepted the PGA Tour’s invitation to serve as the tournament’s honorary chairman. It is a role traditionally given to the sitting president when the biennial event is held in the United States.

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The President’s visit comes as the United States and International team prepare for the decisive singles session at Medinah. The International team entered Saturday with a 7-3 lead after sweeping Friday’s five foursomes matches. This made the remaining sessions particularly significant ahead of Sunday’s conclusion.

This will be the second time POTUS will serve as honorary chairman at the Presidents Cup. Previously, he attended the 2017 edition at Liberty National, held from September 28 to October 1. It was the first time since 2000 that a sitting president attended the biennial event. Back then, too, he attended Sunday singles and participated in the trophy presentation after the Americans defeated the International team 19-11.

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“I’ve been watching this from the beginning,” added Trump. “I have to say our team USA, wow, did you play well. To both teams congratulations. And to team USA, that was unbelievable playing. You’re great champions,” he said during the trophy presentation in 2017.

He then dedicated the trophy to people affected by hurricanes in Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico.

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Trump also attended the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black less than a year ago. But at Bethpage Black, he watched the action from around the first tee itself. However, the PGA Tour has not yet confirmed his arrival time at Medinah.

According to the official tournament schedule, the first match is scheduled for 11:02 a.m. local time, with the final scheduled tee time at 1:19 p.m. The published schedule lists the matches and closing ceremony but does not include a presidential speech at the first tee.

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That is where the latest online discussion surrounding Trump’s visit has taken an interesting turn.

Golf fans have plenty to say about the reported 15-minute speech

The possibility of a 15-minute address before Sunday’s singles has given fans plenty of material for jokes. The reactions range from imagined golf instruction to concerns about the length of the proposed speech.

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“Pres Trump will most likely state that the weight needs to be on the back leg as the hands drop and then the weight shift happens. This will make the ball go straight,” one fan wrote. This hilarious comment focuses on the need for the speech ahead of play because it will most likely just delay the game. Donald Trump could have spoken during the trophy presentation like in 2017, but this time he will address the players ahead of play on the final day.

The reaction also connects to Trump’s own comments about his golf swing. In a Golf Digest account of rounds played with Trump, writer Jaime Diaz noted Trump’s emphasis on his hips and described how he loads onto his right side before opening his left hip during the downswing. Trump told Diaz, “For me, it’s all about the hips.”

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Another fan went with a meme to make it even funnier. He used a meme where a reality talent-show judge won’t give the participant the go-ahead. “Yeah, that’s gonna be a no from me, dawg,” the meme read.

One fan took a more political approach to the hypothetical speech, writing, “There are a bunch of rich people here enjoying golf, so you know the economy is the best it’s ever been, gas prices are so low, it’s great, I’m great.” The comment imagines Trump turning his time at the first tee into a broader speech about himself and what all he has done for the country. It remains a fan’s parody of what Trump might say, rather than a prediction based on any announced remarks for Sunday.

A few fans focused on the length of the proposed address. “Nobody needs a 15 mins ramble from him. Just let them play golf,” one fan noted, while another wrote, “Wow 🤣 15 mins.”

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This timing adds significance for viewers focused on the competition. U.S. players have also expressed enthusiasm about having the president at Medinah. Wyndham Clark, who called Thursday’s crowd reaction to be dead, described the planned visit as exciting.

For many fans, a 15-minute delay in a sport that already struggles with slow play is a lot to digest. They think that instead of making it about the sport or the players, Donald Trump may end up making the speech about himself.

The reported 15-minute speech turned into a source of jokes. Fans are imagining everything from golf tips to a lengthy political address.