Golf World Demands Tiger Woods to Make Right Call on Brooks Koepka’s PGA Tour Future

Brooks Koepka has been making headlines in recent times, but not always for the right reasons. Playing in LIV Golf, Koepka made quite a name for himself, but in a recent turn of events, he announced his decision to leave the league. Soon after, speculations about his future surfaced. And as the US golfer is now trying to make his way back to the PGA Tour, a dark cloud of uncertainty surrounds his return. As the threat of suspension is looming large, fans are urging Tiger Woods to make an exemption for the golf icon.

Tiger Woods recently joined hands with Brian Rolapp in the PGA Tour’s administration. As the chair of the Future Competition Committee and the Policy Board, Woods will be playing a major role in deciding the Koepka situation.

This was confirmed by an X post from NUCLR GOLF that read, “Golf Digest reports that a final decision on Brooks Koepka’s application to re-join the PGA Tour will be made by Brian Rolapp with guidance from the Future Competition Committee (chaired by Tiger Woods) & The Policy Board.”

As of now, the situation with Koepka looks quite complicated. The PGA Tour rules clearly state that any player wishing to join the tour from an unauthorized league will have to serve a one-year suspension. Notably, Koepka made his last LIV Golf appearance back in August 2025. This means that he will not be eligible to play for the PGA till mid-2026. Such a development will drastically impact the 35-year-old’s career as he has already forfeited his $100 million worth of LIV Golf contract for a year.

Reflecting on the same, even the current number 2, Rory McIlroy, extended his support to the golfers coming back from LIV. He stated that the PGA Tour must allow them to return right away, as they have already suffered enough consequences for jumping ship.

“I think they’ve already paid their consequence. They’ve made the money, but they’ve paid their consequence in terms of their reputation and some of the things they’ve lost by going over there,” McIlroy said on an episode of the Stick to Football podcast.

Fans, too, seem to be asking for the same.

Fans root for Brooks Koepka’s entry into PGA Tour

As soon as updates revealed that Rolapp and Woods might soon be taking the final decision regarding the return of Koepka to the Tour, one fan shared how they must definitely allow Koepka back in.

Their opinion read, “no brainer decision – brooks back on the tour is cinema.”

Another netizen emphasized on how Brooks Koepka rejoining PGA would not only impact the competitive realm but would also have a great impact on the financial aspect of the tour. “If the tour is about views, money, and competition then let him back on asap”, wrote the fan.

Following the footsteps of Koepka, Kevin Na, too, has put a pause to his journey with the Saudi-backed league. Reflecting upon the same, another X user shared how they feel that Koepka must be allowed to rejoin the PGA by cutting off his penalties. The fan stated, “We are talking about Brooks not Kevin Na. Modest penalty and move forward.” Another fan echoed the same thoughts and shared, “Get him back, more will leave LIV and we can watch the demise of that awful tour 👍🏼”

Another netizen shared how they feel that the “LIV golf won’t exist in 2 years”. Then they further shared, “there’s no precedent to set, and there’s no reason to make an example out of him, just reinstate him.”

With fans rallying behind him, Brooks Koepka’s potential PGA Tour return is increasingly being seen as a win-win for competition, viewership, and the Tour’s future.