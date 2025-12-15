Golf World Feels Rory McIlroy Was ‘Robbed’ of PGA Tour Player of the Year Award Despite Career Grand Slam

Scottie Scheffler has put the icing on the cake this season. While retaining his status of being the world no. 1, Scheffler has also won one of the most prestigious awards in the golfing fraternity. Owing to his incredible season, the 29-year-old was awarded the coveted Jack Nicklaus PGA Tour Player of the Year award. Notably, this is not the first time the World No. 1 has clinched the award. In fact, this is the fourth time in a row that he has won the award.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While this is excellent news for Scheffler, another golfing legend might get the feeling of quietly missing out on the glitz and glamor of the award. And that is none other than Rory McIlroy. Taking nothing away from the stellar season that Scheffler had, the Northern Irish golfer too, had one of the best seasons of his life. His crowning moment came back in May 2025, when the 36-year-old won the 89th Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club.

As McIlroy clinched his fist and exclaimed with joy, the moment felt surreal as he completed his coveted Career Grand Slam. Notably, only five other male golfers had achieved this before McIlroy. Quite naturally, after such a historic feat, fans expected him to clinch the PGA Tour Player of the Year Award. But unfortunately, that was not to be.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, taking a closer look at McIlroy’s 2025 season, he did not win only the Masters. While he won a couple of PGA Tour events and a Major prior to May, the Northern Irish star also clinched a big win at the Irish Open on the DP World Tour back in September.

This is a developing story…