Golf World Feels Sorry for PGA Tour Hopeful as Meltdown Over Q-School Stress Is Caught on Camera

This article focuses on the pressure that golfers face at the PGA Tour-Q School. A video in which a golfer is visibly tense while executing a shot is the focal point.

The PGA Tour Q-School is a high-pressure event where participating golfers have the opportunity of getting a direct PGA Tour membership for a year. The pre-qualifying stages of the event began months ago, back in September 2025. On December 11, the final stage of the Q-School tournament presented by Korn Ferry unfolded at the Dye’s Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass and Sawgrass Country Club. As the golfers aim for a ticket to the PGA, the stress and pressure that comes in hand with the big prize often makes the match play way tougher than it actually is.

The hidden reality of the stress that athletes often have to deal with was brought to the limelight recently. A video was shared by the official X handle of Monday Q Info and they captioned the clip, “The stress of Q-school in one video.” In the video, a golfer can be spotted taking extra time while executing a shot. He is visibly tense and cautious. He carefully took his shot, carefully aiming for the hole with precision, and yet, the attempt didn’t go as planned. Forced to play another shot to complete the hole, his frustration boiled over immediately afterward. And right after the hole, he threw his club out of disappointment.

View this post on Instagram

Moreover, the fact that amateurs fight against pros in the event vying for that one tour card for the upcoming season, indeed, makes the tournament way tougher than one can imagine. As many continue to fight against the frustration of failing to achieve what they might have predicted for themselves, five-time PGA Tour winner, 43-year-old Camilo Villegas, was trailing behind the tournament leader by one shot, placing himself at T6.

However, after the conclusion of the event on December 14, Hunter Eichhorn emerged as the winner, scoring 21 under par. Luke Long and Marshall Meisel finished at T2 as both scored 19 under par. Notably, four golfers, namely Carl Yuan, Seung Yul Noh, Ryan Sullivan, Caleb VanArragon, and Ben Carr, finished with a score of 16 under par and tied for 3rd position. However, amidst all this, fans shared their concerns for the player (and the putter) who threw his putter out of frustration.

Fans share their two cents as golfer’s putter toss sparks mixed reactions online

His disappointment indeed was evident through the clip and several fans and netizens empathized with the player. One fan wrote, “I love the emotion. Stayed cool, but the putter had to go. It’s golf. Let him live.” Echoing the same thought, sports enthusiast Rick Savage summed up the whole scenario with just one word as he commented, “Pain.”

Another Instagram user shared their opinion, mentioning how they believe that the shot from the golfer required more precision. They seemingly believe that it was somewhere the golfer’s fault and added, “When he watches the reply he will realize it wasn’t the putter.”

One golf enthusiast reflected how him throwing the putter right after the shot came out as an unintentional insult toward the golfer playing alongside him. The comment from the netizen read, “Not fair to the guy he’s playing with..”

Another fan mentioned how expensive that putter might be and wrote, “I don’t think I could ever throw a 500$ putter in the water.” Sharing a similar thought, another Instagram user hilariously wrote, “Anyone know where this is? I’m just worried about the environment so I’ll volunteer to go in and get it?”