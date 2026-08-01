Golf World Gives 6-Time PGA Tour Winner a Reality Check as He Inches Closer to Missing 11-Year Playoffs Tradition

Over the years, Tony Finau has built a fan-friendly image thanks to his work off the course. Through his community initiatives in Utah with the Tony Finau Foundation, he has earned a reputation as one of golf’s good guys. However, on the course, the six-time PGA Tour winner’s standing as a top golfer appears to be slipping, as he could end up snapping an 11-year streak.

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Tony Finau has never missed the FedExCup Playoffs since earning his PGA Tour card. He has missed all four major championships this season. And now he is close to missing the first event of the FedExCup Playoffs. Finau currently sits outside the top 70 in the FedExCup standings, the cutoff required to make the Playoffs.

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The 87th-ranked golfer is enduring a challenging and uncharacteristic 2026 PGA Tour season. His campaign has been highlighted by zero wins, 14 made cuts in 20 starts, and just one top-10 finish (the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in May). At the Rocket Classic, a tournament Finau won in 2022 at 26-under-par, he battled back from four shots outside the cut line on Friday to make the weekend and keep his hopes of extending that 11-year streak alive.

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“At this point right now with two tournaments left, getting in the Playoffs would be a great accomplishment,” Finau said Friday. “So that’s the goal.”

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At the time of writing, he is tied for 31st on the Rocket Classic leaderboard. Finau has 437 points and needs 100 points to break into the top-70. That will require a top-ten finish at Detroit Golf Club, but more interestingly, Finau still has that faint hope because of sponsor exemptions.

For context, Tony Finau has received six sponsor exemptions to the Signature Events in 2026 alone, the highest among the players who received multiple sponsor invites in the Signature Events. However, his best finish in a Signature Event came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he bagged a solo 18th. And fans, in particular, have never been fond of players relying on sponsor exemptions.

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Tony Finau criticized for earning sponsor exemptions

While sponsor exemptions are set to become a thing of the past beginning in 2028 as part of the PGA Tour’s sweeping structural overhaul, fans have already voiced their frustration when players such as Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth received them.

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So, with Finau’s place in the FedExCup Playoffs, which begin on August 12, 2026, hanging in the balance, fans were quick to give the 36-year-old a reality check.

“Lmao Tony Finau’s life is literally on sponsor exemptions at this point,” the user commented.

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Another felt the same way. “Game on life support powered by sponsor exemptions for no god damn reason,” wrote the user.

Someone else didn’t hold back at all. “To be clear, without his multiple sponsor exemptions into no-cut signature events he did not qualify for, he would be nowhere close to getting in,” the user claimed.

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While it might sound harsh, it holds water. Last year, Fowler capitalized on the sponsor exemptions to bolster his standing and qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs. Finau hasn’t been able to replicate that.

Yet another called for retirement. “Time to call it quits Tony.”

Some fans, however, were more encouraging. “Finau’s turning 87 into his lucky number, one birdie at a time. Go get that top‑70 spot!”

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Having said that, Tony Finau will likely need a remarkable finish to secure a spot in this season’s FedExCup Playoffs. While the task is far from impossible, fans don’t appear to be too pleased with the number of sponsor exemptions he has received this year.