Golf World Grieving as 6-Time PGA Tour Champion Lou Graham Dies at 88

Imagine delivering one of the greatest comeback victories by overcoming an 11-shot deficit to win the championship in a playoff at Medinah Country Club. Lou Graham did that in the 1975 U.S. Open. But the six-time PGA Tour veteran is no longer with us.

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Graham passed away on May 11 at 88. The USGA and the PGA Tour both confirmed his passing on Monday, but have not shared an official cause of his death in their statements.

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Graham was born in 1938 in Nashville. He picked up a golf club at seven and shot 113 the first time he played in an 18-hole tournament three years later. The results disappointed him so much that even after fifty years, he would speak about it.

“I was so mad about it, and I tell people I’m still mad about it today,” he said in an interview in 2015.

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Those numbers, however, became a pivotal reason shaping his career. Five years later, as a teenager, Graham won the same tournament for the first time.

However, his golf career had a twist most would not expect. Graham earned a golf scholarship to Memphis State University and played there for three years before being drafted into the U.S. military. He then served in Company E of the Third Infantry Regiment, a ceremonial unit that stands watch over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. While he was there, his Army golf team won the Interservice Championship in 1961. And just like that, three years later, he joined the PGA Tour.

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On the PGA Tour, his first win came at the 1967 Minnesota Golf Classic at Hazeltine National Golf Club. To that list, he later added the Liggett & Myers Open in 1972, beating David Graham, Hale Irwin, and Larry Ziegler in a playoff.

Graham ended his 23-season career with six PGA Tour wins, 95 top-10 finishes, 10 runner-up finishes, and 450 cuts made. And these numbers warrant his accuracy off the tee and his precise iron play. He had built his game on discipline, and that is exactly what the U.S. Open needed.

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And he almost came very close to his grand victory. In 1974, he tied for third place at Winged Foot, a tournament remembered as the “Massacre at Winged Foot” because of the brutal course conditions. Then, in 1977, he finished just one shot behind Hubert Green at Southern Hills. But nothing before or since had come close to what he did at Medinah in 1975. He opened with rounds of 74 and 73 and sat 11 shots behind Tom Watson after two rounds, tied for 40th place. A third-round 68 pushed him back into contention.

The final round was chaotic. Overnight leader, Frank Beard, shot 78. Ben Crenshaw made a double bogey on the 17th. Jack Nicklaus, chasing his fourth U.S. Open title, bogeyed his final three holes. Suddenly, the door opened for him. Graham battled through a 73 while playing alongside Watson and finished tied with John Mahaffey at 3-over 291. The comeback from 11 shots behind after 36 holes became the largest in U.S. Open history, and that record still stands.

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“I was tickled pink,” Graham said after regulation. “I came from no place to get into the playoffs.”

On Monday’s 18th-hole playoff, Graham birdied holes 4, 5, and 10. On the 18th, with a two-shot lead, he found the rough on approach. As TV broadcaster Bob Rosberg watched the fairway, he whispered to the national audience that Graham “has no shot.” At that moment, Graham played it clean and closed out the championship.

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“I kept telling myself, ‘This is not the Open you’re playing,'” Graham said afterward. “It’s just another round of golf. I didn’t put pressure on myself.” He earned $40,000 from the victory.

However, after the big win came four years of silence. It was an unexpected twist, something probably even Graham didn’t expect. By mid-1977, he finally won again in Philadelphia, but he just made $20,000 that year. Part of the problem was his emotional attachment to his equipment. He played with the same set of irons for 17 years. The scoring lines on his 9-iron had completely worn off the face. In 1979, he finally switched clubs and, within 71 days, won three times: the IVB-Philadelphia Golf Classic, the American Optical Classic, and the Texas Open in San Antonio. Golf Digest named him the Comeback Player of the Year.

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Graham joined the PGA Tour Champions in 1988 and made 239 starts on the senior circuit, and his best result was a tie for third at the 1990 AT&T Championship.

Long after the competitive golf had ended, he was still playing twice a week at the Richland Country Club. Tennessee Sports inducted Graham into its Hall of Fame in 1996 and the Tennessee Golf Hall of Fame in 1990. In 2025, The Tennessean named him among Nashville’s 50 greatest athletes of all time. And for nearly two decades, he ran the Lou Graham Alumni Golf Tournament at Father Ryan High School, with proceeds going directly to the school’s tuition assistance program.

“Lou Graham is right there at the top of the gentleman golfers that we have ever been blessed with in Tennessee.” Dick Horton said. “Anybody that ever met Lou became a friend or an admirer. His character, his personality, and his golf game were exceptional. He loved the game. He embodied all of the characteristics that you would want your own children to have.”

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The news of Graham’s passing spread across the golf world. Players, broadcasters, and fans have poured in their heartfelt tributes on social media.

One fan wrote, “One of the top tour players in that era for sure.”

And rightfully so. Graham made 623 starts on the PGA Tour when the field included Nicklaus, Watson, Trevino, and Player. And that surely required discipline, grit, and consistency.

Another remembered the playoff personally. “My dad came home from work early so we could watch the playoff with John Mahaffey together on ABC on Monday.”

The USGA retired the 18-hole Monday playoff format after 2018, giving fans an extra day with the championship. For a generation of viewers, that Monday in Medinah was the first time they heard of Graham, and that made an impression.

As another fan aptly tied their memory to the family connection: “RIP, Moonlight Graham ⚾️ My only golf lesson ever from his nephew at Champions Run in Eagle ⛳️ and Rock 🕺 Tennessee: Steve Graham…I asked him afterwards what are the odds I can be a scratch. He said not 0%, but close. Well, I am now a scratch golfer.”

The reference to “Moonlight Graham” was a nod to the character from Field of Dreams, remembered for shortly in baseball history. But that comparison fades when talking about Lou Graham’s achievements in golf. The legend played well late into his 70s while giving back to schools, charities, and the game that shaped his life.